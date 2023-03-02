Collection Department: Municipal Big Data BureauStart time: 2023-03-02 End time: 2023-04-03

Jinan Public Data Authorization Operation Measures

(Draft for comments)

Chapter 1 General Provisions

Article 1 In order to speed up the development and utilization of public data, standardize the authorized operation of public data, cultivate a market for data elements, and help high-quality economic and social development, according to the “Data Security Law of the People’s Republic of China“, “Personal Information Protection Law of the People’s Republic of China” and “Shandong Provincial University Data Development Promotion Regulations, Jinan City Public Data Management Measures and other laws and regulations are formulated in light of the actual situation of this city.

Article 2 These Measures shall apply to activities such as data aggregation, processing, authorization, operation, security assurance, and supervision related to the authorized operation of public data within the administrative region of this city.

Article 3 The authorized operation of public data shall adhere to the equal emphasis on development and security, and follow the principles of overall planning, government guidance, market operation, compliance with laws and regulations, and security and controllability.

Article 4 The term “public data” as mentioned in these Measures refers to all kinds of data resources collected and generated by government departments at all levels and public service enterprises and institutions in this Municipality in the process of performing their duties and providing services.

The term “authorized operation of public data” as mentioned in these Measures refers to, with the consent of the people’s government at or above the county level, public data authorities or government departments at all levels, public service enterprises and public institutions (hereinafter referred to as data providing units) according to the procedures of legal persons or unincorporated organizations (hereinafter Operation unit for short) signs a public data authorization operation agreement, and authorizes it to process the public data provided by the data provider, develop and form public data products and provide services to the society.

The term “public data products” as mentioned in these Measures refers to products formed by processing authorized public data. The main forms include data components, data models, data verification, data services, and data reports.

The public data authorization operation agreement referred to in these Measures refers to the written agreement signed by the public data authority or data providing department and the authorized operation unit on the authorized operation of public data. The main contents include: authorized operation scope, operation period, calculation of reasonable income and Allocation methods, rights and obligations of authorized operating units, data security requirements, exit mechanism, asset disposal after the authorization period expires, etc.

Article 5 According to the management requirements of the data provider and the application needs of social entities, authorized operations can be conducted in a comprehensive or sub-field manner.

For comprehensive authorization, the data authority integrates data from multiple departments, selects one or more operating units, and after the consent of the people’s government at the same level, the data authority authorizes them to carry out comprehensive data operations; for domain-specific authorization, the data provider selects an operating unit in its own field. Units, with the consent of the people’s government at the same level, shall be authorized by the data provider to carry out data operations in this field.

Article 6 The duties of the relevant departments of the authorized operation of public data are as follows:

The competent department of public data at or above the county level is responsible for organizing the compilation of the city’s public data catalog, relying on the city’s integrated big data platform to gather and manage public data in a unified manner, coordinate, coordinate, guide and supervise the authorized operation of public data in its administrative region, and organize the compilation of public data catalogues. Relevant systems and normative standards for data authorization operations, and urge relevant departments to do a good job in public data authorization operations in accordance with their respective responsibilities.

The data providing unit is responsible for compiling the public data catalog of the department and the unit, doing a good job in data source management, data classification and grading, clarifying the data use requirements, and centrally gathering data to the city’s integrated big data platform. Do a good job in the governance of public data in this department and in this field, application review, security assurance, and authorized operation.

Departments of cybersecurity and informatization, public security, national security, and secrecy shall, in accordance with their respective responsibilities, do a good job in the security supervision and management of authorized operations of public data.

The market supervision department shall, in accordance with its duties, do a good job in the supervision and management of the marketization of public data products. The competent department of intellectual property rights is responsible for establishing a data rights protection system, protecting public data products, and safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of authorized operating units.

The operating unit is responsible for mining application scenarios, ensuring the legal and compliant development and utilization of public data, providing diversified data products for application units, and promoting public data resources to empower economic and social development. Implement relevant institutional norms and technical standards, build a data security protection system, and ensure the security of the entire process of public data development and utilization.

Chapter II Public Data Authorized to Operate

Article 7 Data providing units shall compile and update their own public data catalogs in accordance with the norms for compiling public data catalogs, and submit them to the public data authorities at the same level for review before being included in the city’s general public data catalog. Public data authorized for operation must be included in the public data catalog.

Public data authorization operations should give priority to credit, transportation, medical care, health, employment, social security, geography, culture, education, science and technology, resources, and agriculture that are closely related to public governance, public welfare undertakings, industrial development, and industry development, and have significant data value-added potential. , environment, emergency, finance, quality, statistics, meteorology, enterprise registration supervision and other fields to carry out public data authorization operations.

Article 8 Public data that falls under the following circumstances shall not be authorized to operate:

1. Public data involving state secrets.

2. Public data affecting public safety.

3. Relevant laws and regulations clearly stipulate that public data cannot be opened to the public.

Chapter III Management of Operating Units

Article 9 An operating unit shall meet the following requirements:

1. The business operation of the enterprise is in good condition, and it has the professional qualifications, knowledge and talent accumulation and production and service capabilities required in the field of operation.

2. The enterprise and its legal representative have no major violation records.

3. The enterprise and its legal representative are not included in the list of dishonest persons subject to enforcement and the list of parties involved in major tax violation cases.

The specific application conditions for each field shall be determined by the public data authority in conjunction with the data provider in the relevant field.

Article 10 The review process of the operating unit:

1. According to the data needs of social subjects and the application of data provider units, the public data authority shall issue an announcement on the annual public data authorization operation, specifying the authorization method and application conditions.

2. The unit applying for authorization to operate shall submit an application to the public data authority within the specified time.

3. The competent department of public data conducts qualification examination on the units applying for comprehensive authorization, and organizes third-party experts to conduct comprehensive evaluation; the data provider conducts qualification examination on units applying for authorization by field, and organizes third-party experts to conduct evaluation. The results of the review shall be uniformly reported to the people’s government at the same level by the data management department for approval.

4. After the approval of the people’s government at the same level, the comprehensive authorization shall be authorized by the public data authority to sign an authorization operation agreement with it to authorize the public data at the same level; for the authorization by field, the authorized data provider shall sign an authorization operation agreement with it to authorize the public data in this field .

5. The validity period of the authorized operation agreement is 2 years. Before the validity period of the agreement expires, the operating unit needs to re-apply to the public data authority for the authorization to operate the public data.

Article 11 An operating unit may enjoy the following rights:

1. If the operating unit discovers public data quality problems during data processing or service provision, it may submit data governance requirements to the public data authority. Public data authorities should urge data providers to complete data governance within the prescribed time limit.

2. The authorized operating unit can provide users with the public data products formed by processing and obtain reasonable benefits.

Article 12 The operating unit shall perform the following obligations:

1. The operating unit should actively conduct market research, explore application scenarios, and develop high-quality public data products that meet the needs of social entities.

2. The operating unit shall regularly report the operation status and accept the supervision and inspection of the public data authority.

3. The operating unit shall strictly implement the relevant regulations on public data product pricing and reasonable income, and conduct reasonable interest distribution among public data authorized operation participants in accordance with the authorization agreement.

4. The operating unit should improve the public data security system, strengthen pre-job training for relevant management and technical personnel, establish a sound and efficient technical protection and operation management system, carry out public data operations in accordance with laws and regulations, ensure public data security, and effectively protect personal information.

Article 13 The municipal-level public data authority is responsible for establishing a public data operation evaluation mechanism in this city, and regularly evaluates the authorized operation of public data. The operating unit shall cooperate with the evaluation work, provide relevant information truthfully, and shall not refuse, conceal, or conceal reporting.

Article 14 If the evaluation result does not meet the requirements for authorized operation, the public data authority shall order corrections and temporarily suspend its public data use authority, and the operating unit shall make corrections within the prescribed time limit and give feedback on the corrections; if the corrections are not made as required, Terminate its authorization to operate relevant public data.

Chapter Four Authorized Operation Platform

Article 15 The municipal public data authority is responsible for organizing the construction of a public data authorization operation platform (hereinafter referred to as the operation platform) as a unified public data authorization operation channel and management platform within the administrative region of this city.

Article 16 The operating unit shall submit an application for public data demand on the operating platform, and obtain it after the public data authority and the data provider unit have passed the review and approval of the municipal integrated big data platform. Operating units should apply for public data according to the application scenarios, which should be clear, implementable, and have significant economic or social value.

Article 17 The operating unit shall bear the resource consumption of the corresponding public data infrastructure and the cost of data processing services when processing data on the operating platform.

Article 18: Data authorities conduct security supervision of data operations through the operation platform. The security of authorized operation of public data implements the responsibility system of whoever operates it and whoever uses it. The main person in charge of the operating unit and the data product user unit is the first responsible person authorized to operate public data security.

Chapter V Supplementary Provisions

Article 19 These Measures shall come into force on **month**, 2023.

Article 20 These measures are interpreted by the Jinan Big Data Bureau.