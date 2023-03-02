Home News Announcement on Soliciting Opinions on the “Jinan Municipal Public Data Authorization and Operation Measures” (Draft for Comment) by the Jinan Municipal Government Portal Survey and Solicitation
Announcement on Soliciting Opinions on the “Jinan Municipal Public Data Authorization and Operation Measures” (Draft for Comment) by the Jinan Municipal Government Portal Survey and Solicitation

Collection Department: Municipal Big Data BureauStart time: 2023-03-02 End time: 2023-04-03

In order to promote the reform of the market-oriented allocation of data elements, promote the authorized operation of public data in our city, give full play to the benefits of public data, improve government governance capabilities and public service levels, according to relevant laws and regulations, and learn from the advanced experience of other cities, our bureau took the lead in drafting The “Jinan City Public Data Authorization Operation Measures” (draft for comments) and drafting instructions are now open to the public for comments. The deadline for comments is April 3, 2023.

Comments and suggestions can be made in the following ways:

1. Log in to the Jinan Municipal Government website (http://www.jinan.gov.cn), and submit comments through the column “Interaction-Investigation Collection” at the top of the website homepage;

2. Call the 12345 citizen service hotline for feedback and solicit opinions;

3. Send comments via email to: [email protected], please indicate “Legislative Opinions on Public Data Authorization and Operation Measures” in the subject of the email;

4. Send comments by letter to: Room C720, Jinan Longao Building, No. 1 Longding Avenue, Jinan City (postcode: 250099), and mark the words “Legislative Opinions on Public Data Authorization and Operation Measures” on the envelope.

appendix:

1. “Jinan Public Data Authorization Operation Measures” (Draft for Comment)

2. Drafting Instructions

Jinan Big Data Bureau

March 2, 2023

