Announcement on the launch of global nucleic acid antigen testing in Gui’an, Guiyang on September 7

The current situation of epidemic prevention and control is extremely complex and severe. In order to resolutely curb the spread of the epidemic and effectively protect the health of the general public, in accordance with the relevant requirements of the national, provincial and municipal epidemic prevention work, the Guiyang Gui’an Response to the New Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control On-site Disposal Headquarters decided to , to complete a nucleic acid or antigen test in the entire region on September 7, 2022, and the relevant matters are hereby notified as follows:

1. Detection area and time

1. Nucleic acid detection

Huaguoyuan Area (Nanming District, Yunyan District), Future Ark and Sweet Town Area in Yunyan District, Shiban Area in Huaxi District, Lewan Area in Wudang District, and Zhazuo Area in Xiuwen County.

2. Antigen detection

Time: 12:00-15:00

Yunyan District (excluding Future Ark and Sweet Town), Nanming District (excluding Huaguoyuan District), Huaxi District (excluding Shiban District), Wudang District (excluding Lewan District), Baiyun District, Guanshan Lake District , Qingzhen City.

2. Detection crowd

All the people in the area (not one person is missed).

3. Testing requirements

1. Those who have been vaccinated against the new coronary pneumonia vaccine within 48 hours of the sampling and testing will not participate in the sampling and testing, but must report to the village (community); if the test is positive, the tested antigen test paper must be packed in a closed storage bag and placed in safe area.

2. Huaxi District Shiban District, Nanming District Huaguoyuan District, Yunyan District Zhongtian Sweet Town, Future Ark Building D15, and Wudang District Lewan District adopt households as a unit, each household is 1 pipe, September 8 at 8:00 Complete the test report before; the remaining areas are sampled with 20 mixed 1 tube.

3. The territorial staff will place the antigen at the door of each household or the corresponding location before 12:00, and all personnel will complete the sampling before 15:00. Residents who are found to be positive should immediately report to the local contact person and wait at home, and the local area will conduct nucleic acid testing.

announce.

Guiyang Gui’an Epidemic Prevention and Control Site DisposalProvincial and municipal linkage headquarters

September 6, 2022