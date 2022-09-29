Notice of Baoji City Leading Group (Headquarters) on New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control on National Day Holidays and Before and After the Epidemic



Release time: 2022-09-29

Recently, the domestic new crown pneumonia epidemic has been spreading and frequently occurring in many places. In addition, the National Day holiday is approaching, the mobility of personnel has increased, and the epidemic prevention and control situation is severe and complicated. In order to strictly prevent the importation of the epidemic and consolidate the hard-won prevention and control achievements of our city, the notice on the prevention and control of the epidemic before and after the National Day holiday is as follows:

1. Lai (return) treasure personnel take the initiative to cooperate with inspection and control. All foreign (return) treasure personnel from the province should report their personal itinerary and other relevant information in the “come (return) to Shaanxi pre-reporting” module of Shaanxi Yicodetong 24 hours in advance, and take the initiative to report to their unit, community (village) or hotel, homestay , scenic spots and other places where you can stay and report. Persons from (returned) treasures from outside the province and those returning from areas with local epidemics in the province should actively cooperate with the traffic checkpoint to check the Shaanxi One-Code Pass code, the communication big data itinerary card, and the negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours. Accept free nucleic acid testing (on-the-ground inspection) at the point of arrival, and conduct 2 nucleic acid tests within 3 days after arriving in our city (with an interval of no less than 24 hours). During this period, avoid visiting crowded places or participating in gathering activities, and actively cooperate with the implementation of classified control measures.

2. Advocate local citizens to celebrate the festival on the spot. The general public should try their best to avoid or reduce cross-city travel during holidays, advocate local festivals, and do not go to medium and high-risk areas unless it is necessary to leave the province. If you really need to leave the treasure, you should understand the epidemic situation and epidemic prevention policies of the destination and the passing place in advance, and take personal protection throughout the process. Report in advance before returning the treasure, and actively cooperate with the implementation of classified health management measures after returning the treasure.

3. Strictly control gathering activities. Advocate “simple handling of white affairs, delayed handling of red affairs, and no banquets”, and strictly control large-scale conferences, trainings, exhibitions, performances, celebrations, temple fairs and other gathering activities. Units report, reduce the scale of activities, formulate prevention and control plans, and implement prevention and control measures. Scenic spots and scenic spots at all levels must strictly implement the requirements of “current limit, reservation, and peak shift”, and the number of tourists should not exceed 75% of the maximum carrying capacity; it is necessary to strictly check the Shaanxi One-Code-Pass venue code, communication big data itinerary card and 48-hour itinerary Negative certificate of nucleic acid test.

4. Strictly manage key sites. All kinds of public places, especially medical institutions, government agencies, restaurants, restaurants, farmers markets, shopping malls, supermarkets, hotels, entertainment venues, etc., must strictly check the Shaanxi Yimatong venue code, communication big data itinerary card and nucleic acid test negative certificate, do Every entry must be scanned, every entry must be checked, and no one will be missed. For special groups such as the elderly and children who do not have a smartphone or cannot use the scanning code system, they can enter after verifying and registering their personal information. Schools, kindergartens, and off-campus training institutions should monitor the health of staff and students every day, track absences due to illness, and conduct disinfection and sterilization, and conduct nucleic acid testing at the prescribed frequency. Staff and students must hold 48 Return to school with a negative nucleic acid test certificate within hours. Special institutions such as pension (welfare) institutions, mental health institutions, prisons, and hospital wards continue to implement closed management and video visits.

5. Strictly regulate personal protection. The general public should strictly abide by the code of conduct for citizens’ epidemic prevention, maintain scientific and standardized wearing masks, wash hands frequently, ventilate frequently, gather less, use one-meter noodles, and use public chopsticks and other good hygiene habits; cooperate with the implementation of temperature measurement in public places, code scanning inspection and other epidemic prevention and control Measures; if you have symptoms such as fever, dry cough, fatigue, etc., take personal protection strictly, go to the nearest fever clinic in a timely manner, avoid taking public transportation during the medical treatment, and truthfully inform the recent travel history, activity history and contact history when seeking medical treatment. Citizens over the age of 18 who have completed the full vaccination for 6 months, please take the initiative to vaccinate the “booster shot” as soon as possible to build an immune barrier against the new coronavirus.

6. Continue to consolidate the “Quartet Responsibilities”. All counties (districts), all industry departments, and all enterprises and institutions should further consolidate the territorial responsibilities of the epidemic prevention and control party committee and government, the responsibility of industry department supervisors, the main responsibility of the unit, and the self-management responsibilities of individuals and families, and strictly implement the epidemic prevention and control measures. measures. Those who fail to carry out nucleic acid testing as required, fail to report personal itinerary, and fail to cooperate with inspection and control measures such as epidemic prevention and control measures, resulting in the risk of epidemic transmission, will be strictly held accountable in accordance with laws, regulations and disciplines.

The implementation period of this notice is from now until October 31, 2022.

Baoji City Responds to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic

Work Leading Group (Command)

September 29, 2022