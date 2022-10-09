Home News Announcement on the portal website of the Baoji Municipal People’s Government Announcement on the adjustment of the risk level of the epidemic in some areas of the city
Announcement on the portal website of the Baoji Municipal People’s Government Announcement on the adjustment of the risk level of the epidemic in some areas of the city

Announcement of the Leading Group (Command) of Baoji City’s Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic on Adjusting the Risk Level of the Epidemic in Some Areas of the City

Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters
Release time: 2022-10-09 13:00
(No. 27 of 2022)

According to the relevant regulations of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council, and after a comprehensive assessment by the municipal expert group, the Municipal Leading Group (Headquarters) on Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic has studied and decided that since the date of publication, the city will add 5 new high-risk areas and 5 medium-risk areas. 6, specifically:

1. 5 high-risk areas

1. Meixian Service Area, Lianhuo Expressway, Changxing Town, Meixian County

2. Building 3, Jinguiyuan Community, Shoushan Street Office, Meixian County

3. Shoushan Street Office, Meixian County, Fengquan Road Cross Old Seat Casserole String Shop

4. Wuhan Xiaozhu Baozi Store, Daqiaokou, Jinqu Town, Meixian County

5. Yamipi Store, Changxing Town, Meixian County

2. 6 medium risk areas

1. Jinguiyuan Community, Shoushan Street Office, Meixian County (except Building 3)

2. Honest supermarket in Shoushan Street, Meixian County

3. Yuxing Supermarket, Erdao Lane, Shoushan Street Office, Meixian County

4. Xibao Squadron, Highway Traffic Police Brigade, Changxing Town, Meixian County

5. East Building, Economic Development Zone, Jinqu Town, Meixian County

6. Building 10, Binhe Academy, Shoushan Street Office, Meixian County

Meixian is a low-risk area except for the high- and medium-risk areas that have been announced earlier and the above-mentioned high and medium-risk areas.

Special announcement.

Baoji City Leading Group for Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic (Headquarters)

October 9, 2022

