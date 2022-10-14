Announcement of the Leading Group (Command) of Baoji City’s Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic on Adjusting the Risk Level of the Epidemic in Some Areas of the City



Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters

Release time: 2022-10-14 20:00

(No. 32 of 2022)

According to the relevant regulations of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council, and after a comprehensive assessment by the municipal expert group, the Municipal Leading Group (Headquarters) on Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic has researched and decided that, from the date of publication, the city’s 3 medium-risk areas will be adjusted to low-risk areas. Specifically:

1. Meixian Anda Bus Station and its affiliated stores and Jinshengyuan Hotel

2. Building 9, Classic Manor Community, Shoushan Street Office, Meixian County

3. Shoushan Street Office, Meixian County, Sandao Lane, Wudao Fresh Wugu Health Fish Powder Shop

Meixian County is a low-risk area except for the high- and medium-risk areas.

Special announcement.

Baoji City Leading Group for Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic (Headquarters)

October 14, 2022