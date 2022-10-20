Home News Announcement on the portal website of the Baoji Municipal People’s Government Announcement on the adjustment of the risk level of the epidemic in some areas of the city
Announcement on the portal website of the Baoji Municipal People's Government Announcement on the adjustment of the risk level of the epidemic in some areas of the city

Announcement of the Leading Group (Command) of Baoji City’s Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic on Adjusting the Risk Level of the Epidemic in Some Areas of the City

Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters
Release time: 2022-10-20 21:15
(No. 38 of 2022)

According to the relevant regulations of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council, and after a comprehensive assessment by the municipal expert group, the municipal leading group (command) for responding to the new crown pneumonia epidemic has studied and decided,From the date of release, the buildings will be moved to Building 32, Area A, Baicuiyuan Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District, Unit 2, Building 1, Security Housing, Economic Development Zone, Jinqu Town, Meixian County, and Shengshi Mingmen Shangfu Community, Chengguan Street Office, Fufeng County. Three medium-risk areas, including Building No., were adjusted to low-risk areas. Please strictly follow the relevant requirements of the “New Coronavirus Pneumonia Prevention and Control Plan (Ninth Edition)”, and earnestly implement the relevant prevention and control measures after the adjustment of the risk area.

Since the date of this announcement, there are no high or medium risk areas in Baoji City, and normalized prevention and control measures have been implemented throughout the region.

Special announcement.

Baoji City Leading Group for Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic (Headquarters)

October 20, 2022

