Announcement on the adjustment of the risk level of the epidemic in some areas of the city

Announcement of the Leading Group (Command) of Baoji City’s Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic on Adjusting the Risk Level of the Epidemic in Some Areas of the City

Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters
Release time: 2022-11-08 16:11
(No. 43 of 2022)

According to the relevant regulations of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council, and after a comprehensive assessment by the municipal expert group, the Municipal Leading Group (Headquarters) on Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic has researched and decided that, from the date of publication, the city’s 3 medium-risk areas will be adjusted to low-risk areas. Specifically:

1. Adjust the medium risk area to the low risk area (3)

1. Building 7, Baogong Community, Baofu Road West Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

2. Hairui Supermarket, Baofu Road West Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

3. Honest supermarket in Baofu Road West Community, Xiguan Street, Jintai District.

Jintai District is a low-risk area except for the medium-risk area announced earlier.

Special announcement.

Baoji City Leading Group for Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic (Headquarters)

November 8, 2022

