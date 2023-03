Artificial intelligence has taken the world by surprise, ‘ChatGPT4’, which creates images, sounds and videos based on sentences, will be launched in a few days.

The chief technology officer of Microsoft Germany said in an event that ‘Chat GPT4 The fourth version will be presented, ChatGPT4 is a modern model that has the ability to convert text to music and images.

Note that currently Chat GPT only provides information, analysis and advice instead of text.