Announcing the winners of the 37th edition of the Tunis International Book Fair

The Organizing Committee of the thirty-seventh session of the Tunis International Book Fair announced today, Friday, the names of the winners of this year’s literary and intellectual creativity awards in the fields of novel, story, poetry, translation and human studies.

The prize in the field of fiction went to Maryam Salami for her novel published in French (I am jealous of the southern breeze on your face) and Nizar Shakroun for his novel published in Arabic (Zol Allah).

The prize in the field of fiction was won by Hassan Marzouki for his collection of short stories (The Vow), which was published in the “Innocence” series by Dar Al-Mutawasit.

Khaled Al-Majri won the Poetry Prize for “The Village” Diwan, while Muhammad Abu Hashim Mahjoub won the Exhibition Prize in Philosophical Writings for the book “On Today’s Philosophical Formation… Reflections on Second Philosophy.”

The award for human and literary studies went equally to Muhammad al-Qadi for his book (Extended Self: A Study in the Literature of the News at al-Suli) and Muhammad Karoo for the book (Jamna .. Wahat al-Thawra), which was published in French.

Jalal El-Din Saeed won the translation award for his translation of the book (Essays) by the French Michel de Montai, while the best publisher award went to Dar Kalima, and the prize for publishing for children and adolescents was won by (Bob Libris) publishing house.

The awards ceremony, which was held at the Tunisian Academy of Sciences, Literature and Arts “House of Wisdom” in Carthage, included honoring a number of writers and academics, namely Nafila Dahab, Ammar Al-Mahjoubi, Omar Belhadi, Hammadi Samoud and Fadila Chebbi.

The exhibition, which launched earlier in the day, will run until May 7.