by admin
Annoyance among air travelers after another IT breakdown at Lufthansa

In addition to the flight cancellations in Germany caused by the strike, which also affects flights between Germany and Austria, technical disruptions at Lufthansa at Frankfurt Airport have now slowed operations. Check-in via the airline’s website is still affected, but check-in at the counter is possible again and the technical problems with boarding have been resolved, the company said.

The technical disruption can lead to delays or flight cancellations. Passengers would be offered alternative connections and rebookings on the train, Lufthansa said. The technical faults are due to external IT service providers and have existed since early today (Sunday). Check-in via mobile browsers, for example on smartphones or tablets, or via the Lufthansa app was not affected. Lufthansa asked travelers to find out about the status of their own flight.

On February 15, a cable damage during construction work in Frankfurt caused Lufthansa’s computer systems to fail. The consequences at that time were flight cancellations and delays worldwide.

Many flights between Germany and Austria will also be affected by the German traffic strikes. According to information from Vienna Airport, all twelve flights between Munich and Vienna are canceled today. According to current information, 54 of 91 planned flights between Vienna and Munich as well as Frankfurt, Nuremberg, Stuttgart, Düsseldorf, Hamburg and Cologne will have to be canceled on Monday. Specifically, 27 outbound and 27 return flights are affected.

