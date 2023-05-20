Annoyance in the leadership of the Club Ñañas

SPORTS

Fernanda Vásconez, director of Club Ñañas, expressed her annoyance at the actions of the Independiente del Valle women’s team.

Fernanda Vásconez, director of Club Ñañas, a team that competes in the “Super Liga Femenina”, has expressed her concern about the difficult situation that the institution is going through in this tournament. Despite being champions last season, the team is currently in the relegation position and faces significant challenges. In her statements, Vásconez said that the club is experiencing its most critical moment in history due to a system that, in her opinion, fails to protect women’s soccer teams. According to her, this system does not regulate training rights or adequately address debt, which can jeopardize the financial stability of any team. The directive also made reference to what she considers a situation of disloyalty on the part of Independiente del Valle.

According to Vásconez, Club Ñañas committed the “worst sin” by beating Independiente del Valle in their own stadium and winning the Champions Cup there. Later, they faced difficulties when seven players and the coaching staff were transferred to the rival team, which had a negative impact on the club’s performance. These statements highlight the challenges and obstacles facing women’s soccer teams in today’s sporting landscape. Although women’s football has experienced significant growth in recent years, there are still difficulties in terms of equal conditions and opportunities for teams and players.

Club Ñañas, which experienced outstanding success last season, is fighting to stay in the top flight of women’s soccer.