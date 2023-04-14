Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Tuesday inspected the city of Maoming, south China‘s Guangdong Province.

Xi went to a village in Genzi Township, Gaozhou City of Maoming.

At the village, Xi visited a lychee orchard and a longan and lychee cooperative to learn about local efforts to develop distinctive planting industry and advance rural revitalization.

Maoming, located in Guangdong Province, China, is the world‘s largest lychee production base. In recent years, the entire industry chain of lychee production in Maoming has achieved an output value of over 10 billion yuan, becoming an important pillar industry for promoting the prosperity of local villages.

On April 12th, reporters from Yangcheng Evening News discovered in Gaozhou that measures such as optimizing the variety structure of lychee, protecting ancient trees to enhance cultural branding, improving delivery services, and extending the industry chain have become the secrets to driving the production value of lychee to over 10 billion yuan. Maoming will continue to focus on the “four cards” of industry, market, technology, and culture, to promote the high-quality development of the lychee industry and ensure long-term stability and prosperity.

Preserving ancient trees and telling their stories

The Genzi Baqiao Plantation in Maoming was built during the Sui and Tang Dynasties (about 1300 years ago) and is currently one of the largest and most well-preserved ancient lychee gardens in the country. Praised as the “Lychee Museum”, it is one of the ancient lychee orchards with the greatest number of ancient lychee trees and the most complete variety of lychee species. It boasts 180 ancient lychee trees, including nine over a thousand years old and 39 over 500 years old. Currently, Maoming has over 350 lychee trees with a lifespan over a thousand years, over 1000 trees with a lifespan over 500 years, and 19,400 trees with a lifespan over 100 years.

Using historical and cultural elements to empower lychee, Maoming has developed an effective approach to make lychee culture stand out and give lychee farmers confidence in telling their stories.

In 2020, the “Maoming Lychee” regional public brand logo was unveiled, which has accumulated the intangible cultural value of lychee culture. In 2022, Maoming customized the marketing symbol of selling ancient lychee, which quickly became a hot topic, significantly expanding the cultural impact.

Optimizing varieties for staggered going on the market

By constantly improving and introducing new varieties, now Maoming has more than 40 excellent varieties of lychee, including four public brands for different regions and three certified by National Geographic.

Through variety improvement, Maoming farmers have upgraded some black leaf and white wax varieties to early-maturing Baitangying and Feizixiao, and replaced some varieties with late-maturing Guiwei and Nuomici. The reasonable structure of early, middle, and late-maturing varieties enables lychee to sell at a good price. To date, high-quality lychee varieties account for 51.69% of Maoming’s total.

Rapid logistics

Over the past few years, Maoming has optimized every supply chain link and opened up a new e-commerce express sales arena different from those of traditional sales channels.

In 2022, the parcel volume of Maoming lychee express delivery reached 13 million pieces. The city has established distribution centers in every county, branches in every township, and express delivery in every village.

Currently, lychees mailed from Maoming to first-tier cities in China can be delivered within 24 hours, and to other major cities can be delivered within 48 hours. With the development of e-commerce, 80% of fresh lychees from Genzi town are exported through e-commerce.

Strengthening the industry with extended product chains

Lychee snacks, canned lychee, lychee wine, and dried lychee are just a few examples of deep-processed lychee products. Currently, Maoming has developed two series of lychee-processed products: leisure and health. The city is home to about 3,000 lychee processing companies and 22 leading lychee agricultural enterprises.

The annual output value of Maoming lychee strives to exceed 10 billion yuan: the development of this box has “Lychee” and the integration of culture and tourism to “Lychee”

On April 11, General Secretary Xi Jinping inspected lychee plantations and longan and lychee professional cooperatives in Baiqiao Village, Genzi Town, Gaozhou City, Maoming City, Guangdong Province, to learn about the local development of lychee and other characteristic planting industries and the promotion of rural revitalization.

Maoming is the world‘s largest litchi production base. In recent years, the entire industrial chain of Maoming litchi has achieved an output value of over 10 billion yuan, becoming an important pillar industry for enriching the people and rejuvenating the village.

On the 12th, a reporter from the Yangcheng Evening News found in Gaozhou that measures such as optimizing the variety structure of litchi, protecting ancient trees to polish cultural brands, improving delivery services, and extending the industrial chain have become the secrets of litchi’s 10 billion yuan output value. Maoming will continue to play the “four cards” of industry, market, technology, and culture, promote the high-quality development of the litchi industry, and make the industry of enriching the people stable and long-term.

Protect ancient trees and tell good stories

Genzibaiqiao Plantation was built during the Sui and Tang Dynasties. It is currently one of the largest ancient litchi gardens in China with the longest history, the best preservation, the most ancient litchi trees, and the most complete varieties. It is known as the “Litchi Museum”. There are 180 ancient litchi trees in the garden, 9 ancient litchi trees over a thousand years old, and 39 ancient litchi trees over 500 years old. At present, there are more than 350 litchi trees in Maoming City that are over a thousand years old, over 1,000 trees that are over 500 years old, and 19,400 trees that are over a century old.

Using history and culture to empower lychee, Maoming has found an effective way to make lychee culture unique and let fruit farmers have full confidence in telling the story of lychee.

In 2020, the regional public brand logo of “Maoming Litchi” was released, accumulating the intangible value of litchi culture. In 2022, Maoming litchi will be customized with ancient litchi as a marketing marker, which will quickly form a hot spot and play a significant role in expanding cultural communication.

Optimize the listing of varieties at staggered peaks

Through continuous improvement and introduction of new varieties, there are currently more than 40 excellent varieties of Maoming litchi, 4 regional public brands, and 3 national geographical indication certification products.

Maoming lychees have been improved by changing some of the black leaves and white wax into early-maturing Baitangying and Feizixiao, and some of them are changing into late-maturing Guiwei and Nuomici. The structure of early, middle and late maturing varieties is reasonable, so that litchi can be sold at a good price. So far, high-quality litchi varieties account for 51.69%.

Fast logistics: just set up a tongue

In the past few years, Maoming has optimized all links of the supply chain and opened up an e-commerce express sales track that is different from traditional transportation sales.

In 2022, the Maoming lychee delivery business volume will reach 13 million pieces, basically achieving distribution in counties and counties, outlets in townships, and express delivery in every village.

Currently, lychees can be delivered within 24 hours from Maoming to domestic first-tier cities, and within 48 hours in other major cities. With the development of e-commerce, 80% of the fresh lychees in Genzi Town are exported through e-commerce.

Extend the chain and expand the industry

Lychee desserts, canned lychees, lychee wine, dried lychees…the deep-processing products of lychees are dazzling. At present, Maoming has developed two series of lychee processing products for leisure and health care. There are about 3,000 lychee processing enterprises and 22 leading enterprises related to lychee agriculture.

【data】

2022:

——The planting area of ​​litchi in Maoming is 1.3922 million mu. The total output of lychees in the city is 550,600 tons, accounting for 48.21% of Guangdong, 21.86% of the country, and 1/5 of the world.

——The total sales volume of lychee was 550,600 tons, and the sales revenue of lychee fresh fruit reached 8.07 billion yuan.

——The annual comprehensive wholesale price of lychee is 18 yuan per kilogram, and the sales price has reached a new high in recent years.

——The top five provinces (municipalities) in Maoming litchi sales are Guangdong, Zhejiang, Beijing, Jiangsu, and Hunan.

——During the peak sales season, the maximum number of visitors to Mao’s “country tour” reached 21,000 person-times per day.

Text, pictures｜Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporter Quan Liangbo

Correspondent｜Zhuo Jiansi Gao Shang Chen Qinggao Deng Huiqian

Translation｜Liu Jiahui

Poster｜Cai Hong