Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Annual Result

Annual Report 2022: HLEE Group increases consolidated sales again in the 2022 financial year 28.04.2023 / 19:30 CET/CEST

Publication of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification. Ad hoc announcement according to Art. 53 KR