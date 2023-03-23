The accident happened earlier in the afternoon while her 27-year-old mother was using a kettle. The woman held her daughter in one arm and took the kettle with the other arm. Suddenly, the girl pulled on the kettle and the hot water scalded the child on the back of her thighs and calves, police said. The child had to be flown to the Kepler University Hospital in Linz with the emergency doctor helicopter.

ePaper Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper