Extended to March 31, 2023 the deadline for transmitting data on service cars in use to public administrations as at 31 December 2022. As communicated in a note from the Department of Public Administration, it will be possible until 31 March to carry out or complete the update via the appropriate digital platform www.censimentoautopa.gov.it.

The survey, carried out by the Public Function in collaboration with Formez PA, in fact places the obligation on the administrations to forward, electronically, the information on the cars in use for any reason, with a deadline that for this year had initially been set for February 28, 2023.

