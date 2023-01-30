Santa Marta will receive the cruise Star Legend, With 212 passengers who will visit the Pearl of America for the first time, the arrival of this ship is scheduled for today at 8:00 in the morning. With the arrival of this vessel, the 2022-2023 season continues, which will close on January 31 with the arrival of the cruise ship El Sirena.

The Star Legend is a yacht type vessel, with the ideal size to reach remote places where other large cruise ships cannot reach. Has a capacity for 212 passengers on board. Its spacious suites with views are like an exclusive refuge on the sea.

The arrival of cruise ships in the 2022-2023 season has classified Santa Marta as the city of cruise ships.

It has different lounges, a casino and a library. Also, it has a warm spa, a swimming pool and allows you to practice exercises in the gym. In the same way, the Evrima yacht-type cruise ship arrived, with 246 passengers on boardwhich was in its inaugural season and has spaces designed to encompass views of the entire natural environment, with glass walls that flow into the sea and elegant decoration with all the comforts. Have personal assistants dedicated to the suite, to guarantee a safe trip to the passengers, it has reservations for dinner at Aqua until the organization of their destination excursions.

It is worth mentioning that in previous days the MSC Poesía cruise ship arrived at the port of the city with 2,147 passengers from Germany, France, the Netherlands, Japan and Spain and 915 crew members aboard the MSC Poesía cruise ship, which arrived at 8:00 am and set sail at 6:00 pm



It is expected that to finish the cruises 2022 – 2023 with the arrival of the Sirena east cruise January 31.