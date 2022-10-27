Following the many loud noises in Zhumadian, Henan the day before, on the evening of October 25, there were also two loud noises in Kaifeng, Henan, and even the house shook. The news was posted on Weibo, and local netizens reported that there were fighter jets roaring in the air at that time, and the authorities dispatched many fire engines. The official refuted the rumor, but the answer was not what was asked, saying that no safety incident report was received.

According to CCP official media reports, at around 18:30 on October 25, a loud noise was heard in the urban area of ​​Kaifeng, Henan. Up to now, the safety production situation in Kaifeng City is stable. After investigation, no safety accident report has been received, and no report information has been received by the safety production report phone.

However, local netizens disclosed that it may be the sonic boom of the fighter jet, and there was always the whistling sound of the fighter jet in the air at that time. Some netizens also ridiculed: The CCP treats residential areas as war zones, and everyone is shielded.

Some netizens reported that the explosion could be heard in Shangqiu, 150 kilometers away from Kaifeng.

Surveillance video shows that in addition to loud noises, there are strong vibrations, and the house is shaking, causing the surveillance video to shake violently.

The man who filmed the video said dozens of fire trucks were dispatched and the whistles of multiple fire trucks were heard in the distance. An open flame can be seen in the distance in the video.

Dozens of fire trucks whistled down the road.

Some netizens saw fighter jets flying in the air.

Some netizens shared a video of the fighter jet flying after the huge explosion.

Some netizens said that it may be a sonic boom.

Related reports:

what happened? There were many loud noises in Henan, and one of the three military planes was shot down in the air melee (video)

Editor in charge: Zhang Lili

This article or program has been edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.