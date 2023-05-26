Another AI face-changing scam: Anhui man was defrauded of 1.32 million in 9 seconds-Wall Street News

Following the previous incident of “being defrauded of 4.3 million yuan by AI face-changing in 10 minutes”, on May 22, another AI face-changing fraud occurred. This time the amount reached 1.32 million, and the entire fraudulent process was shorter, only 9 seconds.

On May 22, Mr. He from Anqing, Anhui received a video call from an acquaintance and asked him to help transfer an account. But 9 seconds later, the other party quickly hung up the phone on the grounds that they were “in a meeting” and said, “we can’t talk about WeChat and phone, add QQ.”

“Because I made a video call and I was an acquaintance, I didn’t think much about it, so I transferred the money.” When the incident happened, Mr. He relaxed his vigilance. After discovering that he was cheated, Mr. He quickly called the police, and the special police immediately froze the relevant accounts, rushed to Beijing overnight to arrest three suspects involved in the fraud, and recovered the 1.32 million yuan that Mr. He was defrauded of.

Previously, CCTV had reported an AI face-changing fraud with an amount of up to 4.3 million yuan. The process was basically similar to this case. The fraudsters used AI face-changing and onomatopoeia technology: On April 20, Mr. Guo, the legal representative of a technology company in Fujian, Suddenly received a WeChat video from a “friend”, the other party said that his friend was bidding in another place and needed a deposit of 4.3 million yuan. Mr. Guo saw that the face and voice in the video were indeed “friends”, so he relaxed his vigilance, and within 10 minutes Just transferred 4.3 million yuan to the other party. With the help of the police and banks in Fujian and Baotou, more than 3 million yuan was intercepted, and more than 900,000 yuan are still under investigation.

The Paper reporter learned that the current AI face-changing technology is not only used in telecom fraud, but also appears in celebrity live broadcasts. According to previous reports from netizens, some anchors used the faces of celebrities to carry goods commercially. “I clicked into the live broadcast room and saw that ‘Dilraba’ was actually selling goods on the live broadcast.”

The Paper searched for “AI face-changing” in the app store, and then found that there are already a batch of software face-changing technologies on the market, which can almost confuse real ones. A short video platform also launched an “AI Snapshot” gameplay, where users can put their faces on celebrities and post videos.

So, in the face of these unpredictable fraudulent techniques, how can we identify them?

According to Guangming Daily, experts suggested that there are flaws in the texture features of the “AI fake face”. For example, the outline details of the eyes or teeth of the forged video characters are likely to be inconsistent; the colors of the pupils of the two eyes are different or the details of the pupil center reflection are different; The edges of the teeth that come out of the video are too neat and so on.

In addition, the “AI fake face” may not conform to the physiological characteristics of normal people. For example, a healthy adult usually blinks every 2-10 seconds, and each blink takes 0.1-0.4 seconds. Blink frequency may not conform to the above rules.

Finally, because the movement of the human mouth is the most frequent and fast, AI software cannot render continuous movements truly and accurately. Therefore, the mouth features of the “AI fake face” may distinguish true from false. In addition, the forged video will cause a certain amount of video shaking, resulting in inconsistencies between frames in the video.

The author of this article: Lu Xinwen, the source of this article:surging newsthe original title: “Another AI face-changing scam: Anhui man was cheated of 1.32 million in 9 seconds”

