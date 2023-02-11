Today the Minister of Housing, Catalina Velasco, visited the Paimadó aqueduct, municipality of Río Quito, a work built by the national government, with the support of Cooperation from Spain, through Aguas de Pereira.

The work had consulting, contractor and auditing companies from departments other than Chocó.

In this aqueduct, which began in 2010, with an investment of more than seven billion pesos, there were multiple setbacks, suspensions and changes.

It can be said that this aqueduct is one hundred percent finished, but it is useless, it is not operational. The water arrives without pressure in front of the houses, it does not have the energy to fill the tanks of the residences and the networks have multiple leaks.

“Under these conditions we cannot receive this work,” said Mayor Herlin Antonio Mosquera Córdoba.

The designs of this aqueduct were badly elaborated. It is required to build an elevated tank located at a higher height and with a greater capacity. Otherwise, this aqueduct would become part of the list of white elephants that swarm in Chocó.

