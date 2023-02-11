Home News Another aqueduct that was finished and that doesn’t work
News

Another aqueduct that was finished and that doesn’t work

by admin
Another aqueduct that was finished and that doesn’t work

Today the Minister of Housing, Catalina Velasco, visited the Paimadó aqueduct, municipality of Río Quito, a work built by the national government, with the support of Cooperation from Spain, through Aguas de Pereira.

The work had consulting, contractor and auditing companies from departments other than Chocó.

In this aqueduct, which began in 2010, with an investment of more than seven billion pesos, there were multiple setbacks, suspensions and changes.

It can be said that this aqueduct is one hundred percent finished, but it is useless, it is not operational. The water arrives without pressure in front of the houses, it does not have the energy to fill the tanks of the residences and the networks have multiple leaks.

“Under these conditions we cannot receive this work,” said Mayor Herlin Antonio Mosquera Córdoba.

The designs of this aqueduct were badly elaborated. It is required to build an elevated tank located at a higher height and with a greater capacity. Otherwise, this aqueduct would become part of the list of white elephants that swarm in Chocó.

See also  Adhere to the world in mind_China Economic Net - National Economic Portal

You may also like

summary of the most important events of the...

Many places in Hubei issued yellow warning signals...

A migrant from Cali was murdered by her...

Former mayor of Bogotá Samuel Moreno Rojas died.

Phase I of Zhongguancun (Jingxi) Artificial Intelligence Technology...

Samuel Moreno died

US sanctions six Chinese companies after spy balloon...

After the snow, the morning peak traffic did...

In Codazzi they investigate the murder of a...

Qibin District, Hebi City held the 2022 Annual...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy