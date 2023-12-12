Home » Another attack against Mexican restaurant in Antwerp city center (Antwerp)
News

Another attack against Mexican restaurant in Antwerp city center (Antwerp)

by admin

Unknowns caused an explosion on Sunday night at the door of the Mexican restaurant Pick & Mex in Reyndersstraat in the heart of Antwerp. “The explosion was followed by a fireball,” police said.

The attack happened on Sunday night around 2:40 am in Reyndersstraat in the historic center of Antwerp. A kind of firebomb was detonated against the front door of the Pick & Mex restaurant.

“The bang was followed by a fireball,” said Wouter Bruyns, spokesperson for the Antwerp police zone. “In addition to damage to the building, at least one car parked across the street was also damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured.”

Immediately after the attack, the area was inspected, but the perpetrator or perpetrators have not yet been caught. A perimeter has been set up around the restaurant, the laboratory and demining service Dovo arrive on site for further investigation. “A link with the drug environment is of course also being investigated,” says Bruyns.

The restaurant was also the target of an attack four weeks ago, when an explosive was thrown against the front door on Sunday night.

© bfm

© bfm

© bfm

© bfm

© bfm

See also  Amra, the version of Rebibbia's doctor: "While she was giving birth, I was on the phone with the hospital"

You may also like

Young man died after crashing his motorcycle into...

Commemorative activities for National Memorial Day held in...

Iran, ‘problems for the US as it supports...

Mauricio Funes and his son have refused to...

Middle school teacher falls with child porn

Kremlin denounces “unacceptable” US interference in Navalny case

Agreement on reform of the European electricity market

Ombudsman’s Office warned about illegal groups in Buenaventura...

Central Meteorological Observatory issues orange warning for cold...

Digital accessibility: AgID training courses start

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy