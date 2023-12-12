Another attack against Mexican restaurant in Antwerp city center (Antwerp)

Unknowns caused an explosion on Sunday night at the door of the Mexican restaurant Pick & Mex in Reyndersstraat in the heart of Antwerp. “The explosion was followed by a fireball,” police said.

The attack happened on Sunday night around 2:40 am in Reyndersstraat in the historic center of Antwerp. A kind of firebomb was detonated against the front door of the Pick & Mex restaurant.

“The bang was followed by a fireball,” said Wouter Bruyns, spokesperson for the Antwerp police zone. “In addition to damage to the building, at least one car parked across the street was also damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured.”

Immediately after the attack, the area was inspected, but the perpetrator or perpetrators have not yet been caught. A perimeter has been set up around the restaurant, the laboratory and demining service Dovo arrive on site for further investigation. “A link with the drug environment is of course also being investigated,” says Bruyns.

The restaurant was also the target of an attack four weeks ago, when an explosive was thrown against the front door on Sunday night.

