Another barrier to access to Ekşi Sözlük – Technology and Science News

Türkiye, President Election and 28th Term Parliamentary General Election Voting will start at 08:00 across the country and will end at 17:00. Election day bans will be enforced starting in the morning.

However, yesterday, one day before the elections, the new domain name used by Ekşi Sözlük was blocked.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Ekşi Sözlük was also closed on February 25, ‘on the grounds of protecting national security and public order’ following the earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş on 6 February. Ekşi Sözlük objected to the decision, and the decision to block access was lifted by the court. However, the site was closed without being opened after the ‘appeal’.

Thereupon, the dictionary management moved the site to a new domain name as ‘eksisozluk2023.com’.

Click for Other Technology and Science News