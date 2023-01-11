[The Epoch Times, January 10, 2023](Epoch Times reporters Xiao Lusheng and Hong Ning interviewed and reported) 2023 has just entered the 10th day, and 8 academicians of the Chinese Communist Party have died in mainland China. In recent days, a group of experts and professors have died, including Liu Ke, a famous writer and professor of the College of Liberal Arts of Henan University, and Professor Sun Dawu, a well-known old Chinese doctor and chief physician of Hunan Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Based on news from mainland media and related institutions, on January 9, Zhang Jinlin, member of the Communist Party of China, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and researcher at the 719th Research Institute of China Shipbuilding Corporation, died in Wuhan due to illness and treatment.

Zhang Jinlin has successively worked in the Chinese Communist Party Naval Shipbuilding Technology Research Office, the 715 Research Institute of the Seventh Research Institute, and the 719 Research Institute of the Seventh Research Institute. He served as the deputy chief engineer, deputy director, and director of the 719 Research Institute. Teacher and other important positions, enjoy special allowances from the State Council of the Communist Party of China, and was elected as an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering in 2007.

Zhang Jinlin has long been engaged in the overall and power research and design of the CCP’s nuclear submarines, and has won many awards from the CCP, such as the first prize of the CCP’s National Science and Technology Progress Award in 2016, and was selected as a senior expert with direct contact with the central government.

On January 5, Yang Fuyu, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and a well-known biochemist, died in Beijing due to illness and treatment. Yang Fuyu was a member of the Communist Party of China, a researcher at the Institute of Biophysics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, one of the main founders of the biofilm field in China, a director of the Chinese Biophysical Society, honorary president of the Membrane Biology Branch of the Chinese Biophysical Society, and editor-in-chief of the Journal of Biophysics, etc. .

On January 4, Lu Xiyan, a well-known Chinese organic chemist, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and researcher at the Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences, died in Shanghai due to illness and treatment. Lu Xiyan was the editor-in-chief of “Chinese Chemistry”. He was elected as a member (academician) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in 1991. He has won the second prize of the National Natural Science Award and the second prize of the National Technology Invention Award. Industrial production of the first extractant P-204, etc.

Xu Wei, one of the pioneers and founders of China‘s fast reactor business, the chief expert of China National Nuclear Corporation’s fast reactor technology, and an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, died on January 4. Xu Wei joined the Communist Party of China in July 1980. In December 2011, at the age of 74, Xu Wei was elected as an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, which belongs to the Department of Energy and Mining Engineering.

Ge Xiurun, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, an expert in rock and soil mechanics, and former director of the Institute of Rock and Soil Mechanics and Engineering of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, died in Wuhan on January 4. Ge Xiurun graduated from the Water Conservancy Department of Tsinghua University. He was a representative of the People’s Congress of Hubei Province and director of the Academic Committee of the Key Laboratory of Rock and Soil Mechanics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Wu Sheng, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and an expert in nuclear materials and technology, also died on January 4 at the age of 88. Wu Sheng joined the Communist Party of China in August 1953. During his lifetime, he was mainly engaged in the research of nuclear materials and technology. He was a researcher and a doctoral supervisor at the China Academy of Engineering Physics. He was elected as an academician in 1999. Engineer and Director of Science and Technology Committee.

On January 3, academician Zhao Qiguo of the Nanjing Soil Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Sciences died in Nanjing due to illness and treatment. Zhao Qiguo was a member of the Communist Party of China, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, a famous soil scientist, and the former chairman of the Soil Society of China.

On January 1, Fan Weitang, member of the Communist Party of China, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, former deputy minister of the Ministry of Coal Industry, and member of the party group, died in Beijing due to illness and treatment.

Recently, the epidemic in mainland China has been raging, and a large number of celebrities, experts, officials, etc. have died one after another. Most of them are members of the CCP or personnel on the CCP platform. However, the CCP officials did not disclose the specific cause of death of these people.

Zhenming (pseudonym), a former mainland media person, told the Epoch Times reporter on the 10th that many people have died from infection, and the epidemic itself has brought down those so-called experts.

Zhenming said that these experts and celebrities are the tools of the CCP. “How do they become famous? If the CCP makes you famous, you will be famous. If it tells you not to be famous, you will not be famous. It can slap you down. So these people obey those in power. Whatever the CCP demands, these people say whatever they say, and they (experts and celebrities) can still play their role, and they can add more oil and vinegar to make their words more believable. This is what they do. So-called celebrities, that’s how they survive.”

Zhenming pointed out that the CCP deceived the people. “If it doesn’t deceive the public, how can it rule?” He said, “From the very beginning of Wuhan (the outbreak), it blocked the news, called the person who disclosed the epidemic to question, made notes, threatened them, and detained them. The hat is to spread rumors. (The result) how many disasters have been caused to human beings, and what kind of disasters have they caused the whole world?”

Master Li Hongzhi, the founder of Falun Gong, warned in the article “Rationality” in 2020: “Actually, the plague itself is aimed at people’s hearts, morality has deteriorated, and karma has increased.” “Such plagues come with a purpose and a goal. It is here to weed out members of the evil party and those who are allied with the evil CCP.”

Master Li Hongzhi clearly explained to the world how to seek good fortune and avoid evil in this plague: “People should sincerely repent to God, and hope to give them a chance to correct their mistakes. This is the way, and this is the panacea.”

Master Li Hongzhi also warned the world, “Stay away from the evil CCP, and don’t stand for the evil party, because behind it is a red devil, who acts like a hooligan on the surface, and does all kinds of evil. God is about to eradicate it, and those who stand for it will be eliminated. If you don’t believe it, just We’ll see.”

Many professors have died in recent days

In addition to the aforementioned academicians, many experts and professors in mainland China have died in recent days.

On January 9, Professor Lu Yingyun of the Institute of Energy, Environment and Economics of Tsinghua University died of illness in Beijing. Professor Lu Yingyun once served as the director of the Energy System Analysis Laboratory of the Institute of Nuclear Energy and New Energy Technology of Tsinghua University, and the deputy director of the Institute of Energy, Environment and Economics of Tsinghua University. He is one of the representative figures in the early development of energy system engineering and climate change research. .

In the early hours of January 8, Liu Ke, a famous writer, professor of the School of Liberal Arts of Henan University, and former vice chairman of the China Land and Resources Writers Association, died in his hometown of Yueyang due to illness and medical treatment. He was 70 years old. Liu Ke wrote many novels during his lifetime, including “City and City” and “Blue Rainy Season”, as well as novel collections “Fish Ears on the Wall” and “Red Sailboat”.

Ge Rongjin, a member of the Communist Party of China, a famous philosopher, educator, and professor of the School of Philosophy at Renmin University of China, died in Beijing due to illness and treatment. Ge Rongjin is said to be the pioneer and leader of Chinese practical studies and Chinese management philosophy, and enjoys special government allowances from the State Council of the Communist Party of China. His obituary declared that Ge Rongjin had firm beliefs and was loyal to the CCP.

Professor Sun Dawu, a well-known traditional Chinese medicine doctor and chief physician of Hunan Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, died of illness due to illness. Sun Dawu is the sixth-generation inheritor of Zhang’s orthopedics academic school in Hunan, and a national “famous teacher of orthopedics”.

On the 7th, Wang Zhenquan, a well-known Chinese expert on trace elements, died of illness at the age of 86. Wang Zhenquan led the establishment of the Animal Nutrition and Feed Branch of the Guangxi Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Association in 1997 and served as the chairman; he was awarded the honorary title of Guangxi Special Expert, and in 1993 he was granted a special government allowance by the State Council of the Communist Party of China.

On the same day, Chen Shuguo, a member of the Communist Party of China, a famous Chinese etiquette scholar, and a professor at Yuelu Academy of Hunan University, died of illness at the age of 77. Chen Shuguo was employed by Hunan University in 2000 as a professor of Yuelu Academy; in 2004, he was employed as a doctoral supervisor of Hunan University and a librarian of Hunan Provincial Museum of Culture and History. The “History of Chinese Ritual System” published by him is the first general history of ritual system since the CCP usurped power.

On the 6th, Liu Jingyi, director of the Institute of Environmental Chemistry of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and director of the Academic Committee of the Eco-Environmental Research Center, died of illness in Beijing. Liu Jingyi and others first proposed “environmental chemistry” in the early 1970s. Liu Jingyi served as a special member of the CPPCC National Committee of the Communist Party of China in 1956 and a representative of the Third National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China.

On the 5th, Professor Li Wei, a well-known medical expert in Handan, the leader of the internal medicine department of Handan First Hospital, and a famous medical expert, died of illness due to invalid treatment.

Editor in charge: Li Qiong #