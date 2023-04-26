Home » another bearish reversal, next support at $26,580 By CoinTelegraph
© Reuters Bitcoin: another bearish reversal, next support at $26,580

A reversal is fine, but that’s enough!

it broke the box in a bearish move while also breaking the previous bullish pivot at $29,354. More worrying is the break of the POC at $27,958, which serves as crucial support for anyone investing over the long term. The next support is at $26,580, and then nothing until $23,900 – be careful!

The strength of the trend is measured from -20 to +20: last week it had a score of +5, while right now it is in the laterality zone at +3.

