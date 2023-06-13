Another bittersweet feast! – OujdaCity

Ismail Al-Halouti

It has become customary among all Moroccan citizens, men and women, that as soon as the holy month of Ramadan ends and Eid al-Fitr comes after it, the discussion about the prices of Eid al-Adha sheep is renewed. However, in light of what our country is living in the rhythm of the high prices of fuel and the rest of the foodstuffs and even livestock feed, this year witnessed several variables, as the matter was no longer limited to the prices of the sacrifices alone, but rather went beyond it to the comparison between the local sheep and the imported sheep and the question about the best. Both in terms of price and quality in taste…

Contrary to what Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch has been claiming in his party meetings or in some media outputs, despite their lack thereof, about his government’s interaction with the necessary effectiveness and accuracy required in order to preserve the purchasing power of citizens and preserve their dignity, and the continuous claim that it gives priority to the poorest and most vulnerable families, unfortunately things have not increased. However, there is no complication and crisis, and there is no evidence of this more than the escalating wave of protests during the recent months in all parts of the Kingdom, after the prices of vegetables, fruits, fish, red meat and milk products witnessed a terrible and unprecedented rise, which further deepened the citizens’ feelings of resentment and sadness and made them lose the taste of joy during holidays and other things. From national and family events.

This “Moroccan Social Front” is preparing to organize a protest stand before the holiday date in all regions of Morocco on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, coinciding with the 42nd anniversary of the June 20 uprising in Casablanca, with the aim of denouncing the rocket increases in the prices of fuel and other foodstuffs, and demanding “ Rehabilitation of the clearing fund and an increase in its funding, by imposing a tax on wealth and large farmers, as well as calling for a review of the tax system by imposing a progressive tax on income and companies and abolishing it with regard to minimum wages, as well as giving absolute priority to providing vegetables in the internal market instead of exporting them. Reducing the value-added tax for many basic materials, capping prices, foremost of which are the prices of fuel, not neglecting the nationalization of the “Samir” company in Muhammadiyah, and so on from other demands »

However, the greatest pain of the citizens, which exceeded the pain of vegetables, fruits and other basic and most consumed materials, is the pain of the record and staggering increases that will affect the sacrifices of Eid, and we are less than three weeks away from the advent of Eid al-Adha, as although the government deliberately canceled customs and tax duties On the added value when importing sheep to counter the decline of the national herd, and its decision to provide a financial grant to importers amounting to 500 dirhams per sacrifice, professionals expect beyond any doubt that prices this year will witness an increase ranging between 1000 and 1400 dirhams per sacrifice compared to last year. , claiming that it was caused by the drought that hit our country and the high cost of fodder…

It is worth noting that, according to what was stated by the President of the National University for Consumer Protection, that the government’s decision to subsidize the imported sheep will contribute to creating unfair competition between it and the national sheep that is excluded from the subsidy, which requires not only generalizing the benefit to sheep breeders, but even to the citizen who does not benefit from any positive effect. As the prices of livestock continue to rise in the national market with the approach of the “Great Eid”, defying the government’s measures, which raises anxiety in the souls for fear of reaching record numbers, due to the repercussions of drought, the high cost of fodder, the decline in the number of sheep, in addition to the increasing number of brokers and speculators.

Especially since a number of “Kasaba” complain about the multiplicity of difficulties they faced throughout the agricultural season of this year in providing pasture and fodder for livestock, as their prices doubled and reached imaginary numbers. How is it possible that the price of a sheep, which in the darkest circumstances did not exceed 1,500 dirhams in normal years, reach between 2,500 and 3,000 dirhams, which thousands of Moroccan families cannot afford in light of the high prices, the high rates of poverty and unemployment, and the low level of wages? Moreover, does the government not know that because of public policies that perpetuate fragility, poverty and social inequalities, more than a million Moroccan citizens, both male and female, have entered the cycle of poverty?

We are faced with a succession of social and economic crises and the depletion of the public treasury in patchwork and useless solutions. We are assured that those entrusted with the tasks of managing public affairs in our country are mostly people who lack a proactive vision for good management, especially after two years of drought, and are far from being responsible. . Otherwise, what does it mean to allocate huge budgets of public money to transport professionals, others to importers of cows, and a third to importers of sheep, with the justification of preserving the purchasing power of citizens, while the biggest beneficiaries are the senior people, without this being reflected in prices and mitigating the effects of high prices on the simple.