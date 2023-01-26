Colombian Pedro Vicente Lamus Betancur, who is in the United States, was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Colombia joined the story of the Vega Durán family, who at the time also requested a humanitarian visa so that Paula’s parents could accompany her until the last day of her life.

A new story recently became known, of a young Colombian from Bucaramanga, Pedro Vicente Lamus Betancur, 25 years old, who, like many other nationals, decided to travel to the United States in search of better opportunities.

He has been in the United States for six months and at the end of December, he began to feel bad and after undergoing a series of tests, they detected acute myeloid leukemia.

“What I ask of the government is mercy for us, for my son who is alone in a country where he has no one, I need to be with him, I am his mother and I feel all his pain, help us to be with him,” he commented. , Alba Luz Betancur, Pedro’s mother.

The young Colombian is currently receiving treatment at the Richmond Hospital in Virginia.