Former Deputy Party Secretary of Xinjiang Accused of Serious Violations

Beijing, December 14, 2023

The former deputy party secretary of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Li Pengxin, has been dismissed amidst serious accusations. Li, who previously served as the secretary of the Political and Legal Affairs Committee of Qinghai Province, is being investigated for “serious violations of discipline and law,” according to the Chinese Communist Party.

The 63-year-old Li has had a long career within the Party, serving in various positions in Qinghai and Inner Mongolia before his appointment to Xinjiang. He is also the second deputy provincial official to be investigated in Xinjiang this year, following the investigation of Jiao Xiaoping earlier in the year.

Allegations have surfaced suggesting that Li was a close associate of Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. This has led to speculation regarding political alliances and power struggles within the Party.

Several netizens have commented on the investigations, with some suggesting that Zhao Leji’s faction is being targeted, while others have criticized the leadership of the Communist Party of China for using insidious methods to maintain control.

Additionally, several of Zhao Leji’s former subordinates and close associates have also been investigated in recent years. This has led to further speculation about political motivations and internal power dynamics within the Party.

Overall, Li Pengxin’s dismissal and the subsequent investigations into Zhao Leji’s associates have raised questions about the current state of affairs within the Communist Party of China, and the potential implications for key party members implicated in these investigations.