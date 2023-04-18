Home » Another cruise ship arrived at Bahía Solano
Another cruise ship arrived at Bahía Solano

by admin
For the second time in 2023, an international cruise ship arrived in Bahía Solano

Coming from Punta Arenas in Costa Rica, it arrived at Bahía Solano on April 17, again an international cruise with 166 passengers coming mainly from Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Great Britain.

The “Hanseatic Inspiration” once again chose Bahía Solano as the port of call, ratifying it as a destination of great interest, especially for its natural wealth.

From their disembarkation, the passengers took a tour of different points of interest such as the school, the church and the Cold Network, until finally arriving at the main park, where the Municipal Administration offered a folkloric show with the municipal dance and music schools.

