Home » Another defensive gem! Ronald Acuña Jr. shines again with this catch (+Video)
News

Another defensive gem! Ronald Acuña Jr. shines again with this catch (+Video)

by admin
Another defensive gem! Ronald Acuña Jr. shines again with this catch (+Video)

With Criollo Ronald Acuña Jr. as one of the great figures, the Atlanta Braves consolidate their first place in the Eastern Division

Ronald Acuña Jr. excels on both offensive and defensive levels

With criollo Ronald Acuña Jr. as one of the great figures, the Atlanta Braves consolidate their first place in the National League East Division, after sweeping the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, in the series of three games.

The Venezuelan who stands out offensively and defensively, went 4-2 this Sunday, April 16, with a double, a stolen base and a run scored. In addition, he avoided a hit that could have changed the outcome of the match.

Edward Olivares, also a Venezuelan, was batting and had zero balls and one strike. The man from Caracas hit a powerful fly ball that approached the safety zone, but Acuña made a great catch as he ran to the fence.

At that point, the game was tied 4-4 in the eighth inning and the inning would end 1-2-3 for the Royals.

Later, the duel would be defined in the ninth episode in favor of Atlanta 5-4.

The great catch of Ronald Acuña Jr.

Also read: Historical! David Peralta achieved this feat that he had not achieved for 118 years (+Video)

What is your reaction?

It saddens me

It saddens me

Astrid Castillo avatar

Journalist, editor at La Verdad de Monagas. Sportscaster. TV Host in Monagas Vision: Moderator of the program “Deportes La Verdad”. Audiovisual production. lcda. in Social Communication.

See also  Still sagging at the former Lucchesi factory, the roof is unsafe [notiziediprato.it]

You may also like

Is there a happy situation?? – Naibaat

Pick and plate in Medellin Monday April 17,...

Burkina Faso. Jihadist attack: 40 soldiers killed

Andre Rubello won the Monte Carlo Masters title

Karol G dazzled with her new look

Daqiao Town Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Team Uses...

Middle Franconia | “crazy nights”

Lab-grown meat could be sold in the US...

The Animal Protection and Welfare Center will be...

On the way to a record high: Gold...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy