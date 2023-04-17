Another defensive gem! Ronald Acuña Jr. shines again with this catch (+Video)

With Criollo Ronald Acuña Jr. as one of the great figures, the Atlanta Braves consolidate their first place in the Eastern Division

With criollo Ronald Acuña Jr. as one of the great figures, the Atlanta Braves consolidate their first place in the National League East Division, after sweeping the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, in the series of three games.

The Venezuelan who stands out offensively and defensively, went 4-2 this Sunday, April 16, with a double, a stolen base and a run scored. In addition, he avoided a hit that could have changed the outcome of the match.

Edward Olivares, also a Venezuelan, was batting and had zero balls and one strike. The man from Caracas hit a powerful fly ball that approached the safety zone, but Acuña made a great catch as he ran to the fence.

At that point, the game was tied 4-4 in the eighth inning and the inning would end 1-2-3 for the Royals.

Later, the duel would be defined in the ninth episode in favor of Atlanta 5-4.

The great catch of Ronald Acuña Jr.

