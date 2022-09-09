He is in the process of healing. It is a man who has recently returned from a trip to the Caribbean. Ulss and Municipality intervene in via Soranza

CASTELFRANCO. Another case of dengue was recorded in the city, after the one that occurred last August, in which the infected person was a woman who had just returned from a Caribbean vacation. This time the victim is a resident in via Soranza, who also returned from a recent trip to areas where the tropical infectious disease transmitted in particular by mosquitoes of the genus Aedes aegypti is widespread. His health conditions are under control and the recovery course is regular.

But in addition to this, after the information arrived on Wednesday from Ulss 2, the “disinfestation” measures of the area next to the home of the affected person have also taken place, with a specific ordinance, within a radius of 200 meters . In fact, there is a risk that this infection could spread through the tiger mosquito, a vector that can transmit the viral agent of dengue.

The operations are scheduled until Monday, weather conditions permitting, and will be managed by a Paduan company specialized in these treatments which, in order to be performed, require the availability of operators to access public and private areas for the carrying out of larvicidal, adulticide and the removal of larval foci present in the courtyards.

During the hours of treatment, the order to close the windows of homes and workplaces is mandatory, while before the treatment fruit and vegetables must be collected or the plants protected with plastic sheets so that they are not directly hit by the insecticide product. In addition, pets must be kept indoors and the pikes protected with plastic sheeting.

But in addition to this, in particular in this circumstance it is necessary that the residents apply the same indications to avoid the proliferation of the tiger mosquito. That is, pay attention to all those circumstances that can lead to water stagnation (by withdrawing containers outdoors or covering them with mosquito nets) and treating the water present in manholes, drain grates, rainwater collection pits with larvicidal products.