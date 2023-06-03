Home » Another employee of Laura Sarabia spoke who was also intercepted
Another employee of Laura Sarabia spoke who was also intercepted

On June 1, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, headed by Prosecutor Francisco Barbosa, confirmed that in the midst of the case of Laura Sarabia’s ex-nanny, Marelbys Meza, illegal interceptions were carried out by the national government not only of the former employee of the boss cabinet but also an employee still in office.

It was during a press conference held by the head of the Attorney General’s Office, together with deputy prosecutor Martha Mancera, that Barbosa revealed that both telephone lines had been tapped or “wired,” as this practice is also known, through of an order that he would point to Meza as a cook for one of the leaders of the Clan del Golfo.

“They became aliases ‘La Cocinera’ and alias ‘La Madrina’ de Siopas,” Barbosa said regarding this case. “With them illegally intercepted, they go to the practice of that polygraph, where there was no type of national security issue,” he added.

