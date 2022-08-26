Home News Another fire at the Carpen Blade, firefighters and civil protection at work
Another fire at the Carpen Blade, firefighters and civil protection at work

New fire in Lama di Carpen, in a wooded area in the municipality of Caneva. Firefighters with reinforcements from Veneto and the helicopter, and civil protection are at work to extinguish the stake.

The flames blazed high in the middle of the pines: the fire, particularly violent, would have risked spreading rapidly without timely intervention.

The carabinieri of the Caneva station were also on site. It is not the first time that fires have occurred in that area. The last was released on the eve of August.

