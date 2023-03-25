Home News Another great Mexican comedy left: ‘Chabelo’
At 88 years of age and due to health complications, Xavier López Chabelo, an icon of Mexican comedy who for four decades made young and old laugh with his witticisms and comments on the popular program “En familia con Chabelo” passed away this Saturday. .

Born In Chicago, Illinois, on February 17, 1935, the son of Mexicans from León, Guanajuato, upon his first birthday, he returned to his family’s country, where he forged a successful career as an actor, comedian, and presenter, despite initial opposition. from his parents who envisioned him as a doctor, a career he abandoned in his second year of studies.

“This is a very sad morning, Xavier López Chabelo, father, brother and husband has left us suddenly, due to abdominal complications,” his family reported on the social network Twitter and minutes later “pray for his rest and give us a chance to spend in peace the mourning that overwhelms our entire family ”.

The comedian who positioned and maintained his family show for 40 years dressed, talked and thought like a child to convey great truths. He always exalted that childhood innocence was the source of great wisdom that adults should pay attention to, learn from, and apply in life.

His character “Chabelo” represented a mischievous boy dressed in shorts and tennis shoes who used different words that ended up being incorporated into the Mexican lexicon such as “cuate” to refer to a friend or “cataphyxia” to talk about exchanging one object for another.

When representing that character, López made a characteristic child’s voice that contrasted with his real voice, with a much deeper tone.

“Chabelo” was an important presence in the so-called golden age of Mexican cinema, where he shared the screen with actors such as Mario Moreno “Cantinflas” and Mauricio Garcés.

The broadcast time of that program earned “Chabelo” a Guinness record.

The actor also participated in other broadcasts, such as “La carabina de Ambrosio”, a comedy program that was broadcast in several Latin American countries and where he shared credits with other important Mexican television figures of the moment, such as Alejandro Suárez or Paco Stanley.

“Chabelo” also recorded several albums using the voice of his character and his image was used on toys and shoes.

After the news of the death, the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, expressed his condolences.

“I hug family and friends for the death of Xavier López ‘Chabelo’. How can I forget that my eldest son woke up early to see him more than 40 years ago,” he wrote on Twitter.

