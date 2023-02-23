Home News Another homicide in Aguachica on the same day
Another homicide in Aguachica on the same day

Another homicide in Aguachica on the same day

When 12 hours had not elapsed since the murder of an old man who was engaged in recycling work in the municipality of Aguachica, another new crime was registered.

The new event occurred in the Las Vegas Bajas invasion, where Joel Enrique Calderón Barrios, 32, was injured with a firearm and moments later died at the Barahoja Hospital. The victim was left with a poster of the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia.

This man was shot several times when he was in a sector of said invasion and unknown individuals attacked him.

Officials of the National Police carried out the technical inspection of the corpse.

See also  Xi led a group of senior officials to see Hu Jintao, the representative of the 20th National Congress, did not show up | Xi Jinping | Epoch Times

