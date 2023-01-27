In San Diego, California, Jairo Carvajal Claros, from Laboy, died of cancer.

Another death of a Huilense from cancer in the United States was presented recently. Jairo Carvajal, like many Colombians, saw a better future in the North American country, to where he decided to migrate six months ago.

Loaded with hope, Jairo arrived in search of the American dream, 37 years old, but some health problems set off alarms regarding his state of health.

Upon undergoing a series of tests, the doctors detected a terminal cancer that rapidly deteriorated his health to the point of death.

It was learned of the Colombian citizen that he was an instructor at Sena Pitalito and worked at the La Angostura Agroindustrial Training Center in the municipality of Campoalegre.

His family is now requesting the collaboration of the Huilenses and Colombians in order to cover the funeral expenses. Information: 322 289 3151 – 311 540 6517 – 313 317 9198.