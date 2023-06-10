Another increase in the number of political parties

After much debate, senior politician Jahangir Tareen formally announced the formation of a new political party, the Stability Pakistan Party. He said that the events of May 9 changed the country’s politics, no society can tolerate such events, the purpose of our coming together is to get the country out of the swamp. Ali Zaidi, Imran Ismail, Aamir Kayani, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas and Firdous Ashiq Awan, who parted ways with Tehreek-e-Insaaf recently, also participated in the press conference. The formation of the Pakistan Party was announced amid downcast faces, depressed eyes, and repeated attempts to hide the face with hands. These certainly don’t seem to be acts done on a happy occasion, but all this was seen in a ceremony held at a hotel in Lahore for the launch of the Stability Pakistan Party. Jahangir Tareen’s establishment of a separate political party echoed the previous one. It was heard for a few weeks, but last night, pictures of former PTI leaders with Jahangir Tareen, the name of their proposed party and pictures of the flag also started adorning social media and news bulletins. The official announcement of the new party. was invited to a press conference for The focus was on Chaudhry’s downcast face. Of course, political parties have broken up before in the history of Pakistan and king’s parties have come into existence, but the facial expressions of former PTI leaders, the events that happened before and during the ceremony, apparently. They were giving the impression that perhaps all this was done in haste. The disintegration of political parties in Pakistan and the unplanned emergence of new parties from their wombs is nothing new. The political parties have gone through this process, naturally, becoming losers, giving birth to new parties and separating due to ideological or principled differences, it would be natural to have some possibility of public acceptance regardless of its success or failure. But when people and party workers see the emergence of a new party or a party in planned chaos by making them victims of ‘conspiracies’, pressure and coercion behind the scenes, then not only their loyalties remain, but public sympathies are also with this party. The way the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were broken and a new party was established, because unlike in the past, the lines in the society and the political field are very clear and deep and the gulf is found to the extent of hatred, so it is not easy to make any guess regarding public sympathy. But it can be easily predicted that the former officials and leaders of Tehreek-e-Insaf will not get the support of at least the workers and supporters of Tehreek-e-Insaf. A deep joke is circulating on social media that the leaders have formed the party but now the workers are waiting. And this is the difficulty that the nascent party will have to face. At present, no such manifesto has been announced that is attractive, on the strength of the manifesto and propaganda, Tehreek-e-Insaaf was made popular. The facility of attracting him with lofty claims is not there because he has done this while bringing forward the Tehreek-e-Insaaf, which gave the youth a ray of hope and affected people of all walks of life, but now disappointment is seen everywhere. This is the point. Tehreek-e-Insaaf has also given nothing but disappointment to the people due to failure in both performance and expectations. Political parties which are not born in the hearts of the people and if the people do not accept them, it will eventually end in failure. Undoubtedly, Tehreek-e-Insaf is going through difficult situations after the events of May 9, but they are still competing in the political field. It is a difficult and difficult matter, but it can definitely prove to be an obstacle in the way of the newly formed party Tehreek-e-Insaaf, whose purpose of establishment may be the same.