Another infamy against the pastusos

Since January of this year, the Romeral fault as it passes through Rosas, once again interrupted the highway between Popayán and Pasto. It has always done so since 1928 when it was laid out against the criteria of Professor José Manuel Ayerbe who warned of the problem from his chair from the University of Cauca.

The need to satisfy the electoral ambitions of the Popayán caudillos led them to pass it by a totally inconvenient route. And many years later, when Guillermo León Valencia built the Pan-American highway, without going up to Berruecos to reach Chachagüi, even though he tried to change the route, the same politicians from Popayán embedded in the then Ministry of Works prevented him from doing so.

This year, 2023, the destruction covered more than 100 hectares, totally destroyed the highway for several kilometers and the Petro government, ignorant of the provincial geography, took 15 days to find out and solved it with even greater ignorance.

They made a variant to the races but with such an absurd inclination that it prevents trucks of more than 28 tons from going up the hill and the definitive solution has not even been put out to tender.

Those who can pass the loads that come and go, especially milk, use transshipment of their products, raising costs and making it a lousy business. Alpina set up a condensing plant to reduce the volume of dairy but stopped buying half of it.

Now La Alquería is doing the same and 55,000 liters of milk began to be lost since yesterday. There is no president, minister or governor who is capable of intervening to solve the problem that he created and left the filipichín of the Minister of Transportation that Fincho’s Goths put to distribute positions and contracts.

The Comptroller’s Office does not intervene because Fincho’s files are in charge there. Meanwhile, 3,500 million a month stop entering the finances of the dairy corner of the country and once again the Colombian infamy against the Pasto people is formed without anyone defending them, as always

