Another kidnapping in Cesar in less than 24 hours; the victim is a rancher

Less than 24 hours after Maira Beltrán Quintero was kidnapped in the municipality of Pelaya, Cesar, another kidnapping occurred against the rancher Jesús Quintero, more popularly known as ‘Churo Ballena’.

According to the first versions, the rancher was visiting his plot located in the Caño Sucio village, where the armed criminals arrived.

“Apparently they took him away in his (victim’s) vehicle and later they found the car abandoned,” said Alexander Quintero, mayor of Pelaya.

The kidnapping aroused fear in the inhabitants because it is the second to occur in the municipality. For this reason, the population is calling for a march to reject the acts of violence and demand the release of the two citizens deprived of their liberty.

THE GROUPS

The kidnappings would be the result of extensive interference by groups outside the law in Pelaya that have the community in distress.

“In the municipality it seems that lately there has been the presence of a dissidence of the Farc, of a group of the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, AGC, who come from the south of Bolívar and Tamalameque through the township of Costilla, of organized crime and the ELN ”, explained the president.

The panorama would also be boosting homicides in the municipality, so the mayor asked for more support to reinforce the foot of force in the town.

In this regard, the Departmental Government Secretary, Eduardo Esquivel, indicated that they will notify the National Government of the security problem.

“Here we must take drastic measures in the sense of the constitutional and legal point of view because in less than twenty-four hours there are two kidnappings in the same municipality. The situation in Pelaya is a bit serious because two events are taking place and we need forceful responses from the National Army and the Police,” Esquivel pointed out.

THERE IS A REWARD

For now, the authorities have determined a reward of up to $50 million for citizens who provide information about the kidnapping of Maira Quintero.