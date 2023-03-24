SAN PEDRO DEL PARANÁ (Special Envoy) At the beginning of this month, the Soccer match between Club Sportivo San Pedro del Paraná and Juventud de San Cosme was held for the Paraguay Itapúa Pre Cup, where once again the famous Prosecutor Natalia Montania, who is president of the Club Juventud de San Cosme, according to our sources, used her scope of manipulation as a prosecutor, as she usually does, but this time so that the match is suspended and the final result remains on standby, alleging lack of security in the event.

According to the public present who expressed themselves through social networks, Club Juventud was not up to Sportivo San Pedro del Paraná and they began to rub against each other, resulting in small attacks that later became known when the Club Juventud goalkeeper attacked the referee and was expelled from the field, as a result of this and since they had already made six changes and could not put together another strategy, those present say that among the fans of Club Juventud they threw an onion that motivated the same team to say that they did not have enough security in place, which is why the fans and players withdrew from the field, thus the referees had no choice but to suspend the match. Despite the fact that there were enough patrol cars and police officers in the place, such as ambulances available to those present if required, and it was soccer field held outdoors, that is to say that the explosions of firecrackers that did not present a real danger They also suspect that they themselves were the ones who broke out to have an excuse to withdraw.

Fans of Club Sportivo San Pedro del Paraná regret that only one bell was heard since in all the media where the issue was discussed, only the version of the Prosecutor Natalia Montania on behalf of her team was heard, saying that it was a danger to those present and that even the explosion hit one of the referees in the leg. It is unfortunate the level of manipulation of this lady who already has a long history due to her dubious efforts where with tricks she always manages to save her protégés, both in her activities as a “professional” and in her role as president of a club, her modus operandi is the itself, a total manipulation of the truth.

