news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 27 – New ambush in Rome. New death expedition to Torpignattara, after the one that took place on March 13th. To fall under the blows of the killers Andrea Fiore, 54 years old, multiple offender, hit by bullets in the chest in his home in via dei Pisoni. The man knew his killer, shortly after midnight he opened the door and for reasons yet to be ascertained he was shot dead.



“I was shot, come and save me”, the words to 112 shortly before expiring. The policemen who arrived a few minutes later found him lying on the ground, a short distance from the entrance door. The men of the Flying Squad are therefore lining up a series of elements that could bring out a worrying picture. The certainty is linked to the fact that Fiore was a close friend of Luigi Finizio, the victim of an ambush that took place not far away on March 13, at a petrol station.



Finizio, linked by family ties to the Camorra-style clan of the Sienese, was killed in via dei Ciceri by men on scooters who then fled. The prosecutors of the Anti-Mafia District in Piazzale Clodio are at work on this episode, a sign that the story falls within a context linked to organized crime.



It is therefore not excluded that even Fiore’s death, which occurred a few days later, could be traced back to a sort of war between criminal groups, including small cabotage ones, which divide up the drug dealing squares in the eastern quadrant of the capital. Sunday night’s crime is just the latest in a long streak that has been bloodying the streets of Rome for weeks. (HANDLE).

