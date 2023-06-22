Another murder related to an iron ore mine in Honduras

Guapinol, Tocoa. Two unidentified armed men broke into the home of Oquelí Domínguez Ramos in the town of Guapinol in the Honduran county of Tocoa on Thursday morning, shot him dead and seriously injured his mother, Catalina Ramos.

Oquelí is the younger brother of the environmental activist Reynaldo Domínguez, an internationally known face of the resistance against two iron ore mines of the company Inversiones Los Pinares in the nearby nature reserve Carlos Escaleras and against a pellet factory of the company Ecotek on the outskirts of Guapinol.

In January of this year, Aly Domínguez, another brother of Reynaldo, was shot dead with his companion Jairo Bonilla by two men on motorcycles (america21 reported). To date, nothing has become known about serious investigations.

Edy Tabora, lawyer for Guapinol’s environmentalists, told amerika21: “This recent, selective murder is all the more terrifying because Oquelí was an active community member, but was not an environmental activist like his brothers.”

Honduran and international organizations were shocked by the renewed act of violence. With you demanded the UN representative in Honduras Alice Shackelford and the ambassadors of Spain, France and Germany a complete clarification.

The Tocoa Community Defense Commons Committee has repeatedly reported an escalating hate campaign, intimidation, gunfire near the homes where the environmental activists live, threats and drone surveillance over the last year. Despite this, to date, the state has not taken any effective measures to respond to the situation or to guarantee safety and life.

Adilia Castro, a member of the community committee, demanded that the state finally take responsibility in the conflict over the mines and the factory. “We must not accept the violence as normal. It started with the arrival of this mega-project by the mining company and has been going on for five years. If the state does not solve the conflict, there will be more deaths.” An immediate withdrawal of the concessions is urgently needed, underscore Castro during the funeral of Oquelí Domínguez.

The crime came days after the pellet mill shut down and more than 700 workers at the Tocoa mining company were reportedly laid off. The State Institute of Geology and Mines denied “the government’s alleged refusal to extend permits for the open pit mines”. Three operating licenses are currently valid, they will end in 2024. According to the institute, neither the cessation of open-cast mining nor an extension has been requested.

Lawyer Tabora emphasizes that the environmental licenses for both the opencast mines and the pellet factory are missing. He suspects that the mass layoffs are a way of putting pressure on the government. In addition, environmentalists should be blamed for the layoffs and local conflicts should be fueled.

Inversiones Los Pinares and Ecotek are owned by the Honduran entrepreneurial couple Lenir Pérez and Ana Facussé. In April, the FBI’s search of her home in Florida, USA, made headlines. According to his lawyer, Pérez, as president of the EMCO Holding group, was questioned in connection with investigations into the US steel company Nucor, which had worked with Inversiones Los Pinares for years.

Pérez is also a business partner of a subsidiary of Flughafen München GmbH.

The federal government as the second largest shareholder of Munich Airport answered on May 24, in response to a small question from MP Kathrin Vogler and colleagues: “The Federal Government is aware of the publicly available information about allegations against Lenir Pérez. The Federal Government is aware that Lenir Pérez would have been legally convicted in connection with these allegations not before.”

And on the question of the murder of Aly Dominguez and Jairo Bonilla: “The tweet from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights condemns the murder of the two activists, but makes no direct connection between their activities and the motive for the murder. (…) At the murder of human rights defenders and given the high level of impunity in Honduras, the suspicion that there is a connection between their work and the assassination regularly arises in these cases.”

