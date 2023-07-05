Another obstetrics station in Thuringia before the end

The obstetrics station in the district hospital in Sonneberg (Medinos-Klinikum) will be closed for the time being on August 31st. The reason is the lack of staff. This was announced by the clinic operator Regiomed on Wednesday.

According to Regiomed, there are too few doctors and midwives in Sonneberg to continue operating the maternity ward and delivery room. For years one had tried to win the necessary employees, it said. But all efforts have failed.

There are no longer births in the district, only deaths. Gynecology chief physician Jens Reimann

Recently, there have also been some short-term layoffs and absences, among other things due to illness and parental leave. According to the clinic, it will continue to look for obstetrics staff in the coming months. It is temporarily closed due to the situation. A final decision will not be made until the end of the year.

Chief physician: continuation “rather unlikely”

However, the head of gynecology at the clinic, Jens Reimann, has already said that he thinks it is “rather unlikely” that the necessary doctors and midwives will be found by then. As an alternative, the birth stations in Kronach, Saalfeld, Coburg and Lichtenfels were recommended to expectant mothers on Wednesday. They are all outside the Sonneberg region. This was brought to the point by gynecology chief Jens Reimann: “In the district there are no longer births, only deaths.”

With the foreseeable end of the station in Sonneberg, the series of closures of obstetrics departments in Thuringia continues. This was only recently the case in Sömmerda, and some time before that in Schleiz and Hildburghausen.