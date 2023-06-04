Home » Another one! Javier Fernández held a false call for the National Team
Another one! Javier Fernández held a false call for the National Team

One of the most renowned storytellers in the country is Javier Fernandez, better known as ‘the goal singer’, who has been characterized by narrating the matches of the Colombian team, since its beginnings in the Gol Caracol. Now in Win Sports y RCNthe Colombian narrator continues to give emotion to the matches of our country, in various competitions.

Despite his popularity, for some fans, his way of narrating is not very appropriate, because, according to some, he confuses names a lot, talks about other kinds of things during broadcasts, and on this occasion, he was the victim of a false call for the Colombian team on social networks.

In the trill that he shared with the photo of the call, the narrator of Win Sports y RCN commented the following: “Here is the call for the friendly matches of the Colombian team in June, any news or comments about it? I heard some comments from managers because they take players who are in the finals “.

Given the comment made, the flood of people who spoke out about it, making him realize his mistake was of great magnitude, since even within the image of the supposed call appears James Rodriguez labeled ‘unemployed’.

Here is the image of the trill and what Javier Fernández wrote:

