Another peace signatory was assassinated in Chocó

Harol Chamí Lana, signer of the peace accords of the former Farc guerrilla, was assassinated on April 28 in Nuevo Belén de Bajirá. The victim who was advancing her reincorporation process and was attacked with shots on the road that connects Nuevo Belén de Bajirá, Chocó, with Caucheras.

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace, Indepaz, reported that Chamí Lana advanced her reincorporation process in the department of Chocó. He was part of the ETCR Caracolí, located in the municipality of Carmen del Darién.