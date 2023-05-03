Home » Another peace signatory was assassinated in Chocó
News

Another peace signatory was assassinated in Chocó

by admin
Another peace signatory was assassinated in Chocó

Harol Chamí Lana, signer of the peace accords of the former Farc guerrilla, was assassinated on April 28 in Nuevo Belén de Bajirá. The victim who was advancing her reincorporation process and was attacked with shots on the road that connects Nuevo Belén de Bajirá, Chocó, with Caucheras.

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace, Indepaz, reported that Chamí Lana advanced her reincorporation process in the department of Chocó. He was part of the ETCR Caracolí, located in the municipality of Carmen del Darién.

See also  On April 27, the insurance agents strike

You may also like

Man arrested near Buckingham Palace Current Europe |...

Dež Ursiny’s Provisional House is 50 years old...

Colombians will be able to quote a pension...

Schalke: Tim Skarke is back in training –...

Istria is even closer for Slovaks this year

After persecution they manage to recover a stolen...

Popularity of Guangxi Beihai tourism market far exceeds...

Exchange rates April 2023 (BMF) – NWB live...

Gasoline rises again: Ministry of Economy

A fan of America who attacked a man...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy