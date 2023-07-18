Home » Another ‘pearl’ in the Center of Santa Marta that does not expose the permit
News

Another ‘pearl’ in the Center of Santa Marta that does not expose the permit

by admin
Another ‘pearl’ in the Center of Santa Marta that does not expose the permit

Another ‘pearl’ in the Santa Marta Center that does not expose the permit Details July 18, 2023 – 00:07 District

As it has become the custom that many owners of houses or businesses in the Center of Santa Marta do what they want and nothing happens.

On several occasions we denounced the construction of a work in the Bellavista neighborhood, ‘Los Cocos’ sector where they did not display the permit to carry out the work and no one gave reasons. On the street La Acequia (15th Street) with Carrera 8 Just 50 meters from the Sesquicentennial Park, a construction is being carried out in which a series of irregularities is evident. One of these is that said permit is not displayed in a visible place, but the most serious is that passers-by are forced to risk their lives because they have to get off the platform onto the busy road in order to pass, and this because the owner of the works came up with putting the material on the pedestrian zone. Where will the Public Space Defender Unit go? Photo THE INFORMERIt may interest you: Two establishments in the Historic Center are closed for failing to comply with sanitary regulations

See also  Ukraine announces the receipt of Patriot air defense systems

You may also like

Two authors “write under the stars” at the...

MORE THAN 1,500 INJURED AND ALMOST 250 DEATHS...

Your sprint retrospective in Confluence and Jira –...

Expansion of children’s oncology area enabled

Xi Jinping Calls for Accelerated Construction of a...

Prosecutor’s Office requests extreme control measures for dogs...

Wood prices collapse drastically – market completely out...

500 fires in Canada’s forests are out of...

North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile as US Submarine...

NGOs denounce oil spill in the Gulf of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy