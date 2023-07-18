Another ‘pearl’ in the Center of Santa Marta that does not expose the permit

Another ‘pearl’ in the Santa Marta Center that does not expose the permit Details July 18, 2023 – 00:07 District

As it has become the custom that many owners of houses or businesses in the Center of Santa Marta do what they want and nothing happens.

On several occasions we denounced the construction of a work in the Bellavista neighborhood, ‘Los Cocos’ sector where they did not display the permit to carry out the work and no one gave reasons. On the street La Acequia (15th Street) with Carrera 8 Just 50 meters from the Sesquicentennial Park, a construction is being carried out in which a series of irregularities is evident. One of these is that said permit is not displayed in a visible place, but the most serious is that passers-by are forced to risk their lives because they have to get off the platform onto the busy road in order to pass, and this because the owner of the works came up with putting the material on the pedestrian zone. Where will the Public Space Defender Unit go? Photo THE INFORMERIt may interest you: Two establishments in the Historic Center are closed for failing to comply with sanitary regulations

