Another PIA air hostess missing in Canada

Saturday May 20, 2023, 11:07 pm

Toronto (Amit News) Another air host of PIA has reportedly gone missing in Canada. A flight steward named Muntazer Mehdi, assigned to a flight from Lahore to Toronto, reached Toronto on Thursday.

The missing air hostess was supposed to perform duties on flight number 798 from Toronto to Lahore on Friday.

It should be noted that even before Montazare Mehdi, 4 female and male air hostesses have allegedly slipped away, while they have not provided information to FIA for action on their return home.

It should be noted that the Pakistani citizenship of the missing air hostesses has not been revoked, the citizenship of the missing hostesses of the airlines of other countries is canceled immediately.