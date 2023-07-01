Home » another plan to enjoy in Santa Marta during this festive bridge
another plan to enjoy in Santa Marta during this festive bridge

This Saturday the first of July began in Santa Marta he 1st Juice and Fried Festivalwhich has as its epicenter the Ridge of the Bayand it is another of the many plans that can be done in the city during this festive bridge of Saint Peter and Saint Paul.

The event It takes place between Saturday and Sunday, July 2, until 7:00 p.m. in the small square of Juices from the remodeled Camellónwhere the vendors who were relocated from Carrera 16 with Avenida Campo Serrano offer their services.

The Alcaldesa Virna Johnson toured the stalls in the activity of opening. Over there an orange juice was taken with a chicken empanada and he said that the success has been resounding, so much so that he hardly finds fried foods, out of so many that have already been sold. “I want to thank all the people who have come to the festival because they are supporting our people, the Samarians. I told the vendors to stock up quickly because I’m sure a lot of people will continue to arrive.”

