Another problem bear must not be killed

The animal, dubbed “MJ5,” attacked and injured a man in March. Authorities can capture the bear but cannot kill it. As with the problem bear “Gaia” caught the previous week, the court upheld an objection by the animal protection association. Fugatti sees the situation differently: “With these numbers, living with the bears is impossible.” About 100 bears live in the area – instead of 50 as planned in the EU project “Life Ursus”.

Two weeks ago, a 26-year-old jogger was killed by the bear “Gaia”, who had attracted attention several times. She should have been killed after an attack in 2020, but a court ruled against it at the time. The bear was captured on Tuesday of the previous week and is in an animal protection center near Trento.

ePaper Read the e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper