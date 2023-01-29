In Colombia, the consternation continues over the horrible femicide of the young Valentina Trespalacios, the young DJ who appeared inside a garbage container on Sunday, January 22, in the town of Fontibón. Likewise, details of the relationship he would have had with the American John Poulos continue to be known. who is the main suspect of the macabre fact.

More recently, a possible chat that the young woman would have had with the American came to light, in which it could be observed that the relationship between the two was not going well and that Poulus would already present jealousy symptoms regarding Valentina Trespalacios.

“This one who wants to get married, haha. He was a little bored because I don’t give him kisses or anything… He told me how I already know you’re not attracted to me, you don’t have to pretend”, wrote the young DJ in conversation with a friend, revealing the problems that the relationship would be going through.