[The Epoch Times, December 20, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Cheng Jing) Today (20th), Lu media reported that four more scholars and celebrities died of illness, but did not say whether they were infected with the new coronavirus (CCP virus). The CCP announced the epidemic today, saying that 5 people have died from the epidemic. So far, 7 people have died in this wave of the epidemic, and the death standard has been announced, but it has been widely questioned.

Tsinghua professor Wu Guanying passed away. More than 30 people have died in Tsinghua University and Peking University recently.

The Paper reported that Professor Wu Guanying of Tsinghua University died of illness on the morning of December 20 at the age of 67.

Wu Guanying’s last post on Weibo was that on December 9 this year, he shared a small painting posted on the door of his house. In the painting, there was a little rabbit with the words “Express please leave at the door, and small items please put in a carton.” Thank you!” prompt. He also left a text in the post saying, “Still be careful.”

Wu Guanying was born in 1955 in Zhongshan, Guangdong. Before his death, he was a professor of the Information Art Design Department of the Academy of Fine Arts, Tsinghua University. He participated in the design of many sets of zodiac stamps and zodiac gold and silver coins. One of the editors.

Recently, professors from the prestigious Tsinghua University and Peking University died together. The Epoch Times previously quoted insiders as revealing that severe infections in Beijing hospitals resulted in the death of critically ill patients and elderly people with underlying diseases.

According to Weibo netizens, according to the obituary issued by Tsinghua University within one month from November 10 to December 10, a total of 18 retired professors and teachers of Tsinghua passed away; Academician, teacher Ge Yanlin from the Department of Mathematics, etc.

There are also netizens checking the obituaries announced on the campus of Peking University. From December 5 to the previous month, 15 faculty and staff over the age of 65 have died, including the 86-year-old famous linguist Fu Huaiqing who died on December 5, and the Department of Philosophy of Peking University. Doctoral supervisor Zhao Guangwu, 86-year-old famous physiologist and former dean of Peking University School of Life Sciences Zhou Zengquan, etc.

Many scholars and celebrities have recently passed away

The Paper also reported today that it was learned from the China Film Archive that Chen Jingliang, the former director of the China Film Archive, former director and party secretary of the China Film Art Research Center, died in Beijing on December 19, 2022 due to illness and treatment. 76 years old.

According to the report, Chen Jingliang began to work as an interpreter in China Film Corporation in December 1970. Since October 1978, he has successively served as an interpreter in the Documentation Department of the China Film Archive, and deputy director of the Foreign Affairs Department. In May 1985, Chen Jingliang served as the deputy director of the China Film Archive and the deputy secretary-general of the China Film Art Research Center. In September 1988, he was promoted to director and director.

Chen Jingliang also served as the chairman and honorary chairman of the China Xia Yan Film and Literature Association, and a member of the National Film Review Committee.

The Paper also said that Mr. Fang Xuehui, an overseas Chinese photographer, former editorial board member of Xinhua News Agency’s “Reference News“, and vice president of the Overseas Chinese Photographic Society of China, died in Beijing on the morning of December 19, 2022, at the age of 89. .

According to public information, Fang Xuehui was born in Indonesia in December 1933, and his ancestral home is Kaishi, Guangdong Province. Since 1952, Fang Xuehui has been engaged in news work and amateur photography creation. He has successively worked as a reporter for the Jakarta Overseas Chinese Daily “Life Daily” and as an interpreter for the Jakarta branch of Xinhua News Agency.

Fang Xuehui returned to China in April 1966 and worked in the reference news editorial department of Xinhua News Agency. He used to be the editorial board member and chief editor of Xinhua News Agency’s “Reference News“, the editorial board member of “Popular Photography” and the editorial board member of “Photography and Video”. He joined in 1980 China Photographers Association.

In addition, The Paper learned from many friends of Chu Lanlan that Peking opera artist Chu Lanlan passed away in the early morning of December 18, 2022 at the age of 39 due to illness and treatment.

According to public information, Chu Lanlan was born in Jinzhai County, Anhui Province in 1983. At the age of 20, she released her first album “Jingqiang Yayun”.

Recently, 74-year-old “People’s Daily” reporter Yang Lianghua died of a bacterial lung infection on December 15 after being infected with the new crown virus. Wang Ruoji, a 37-year-old former Chinese Super League football player, died of illness after being infected on December 12. Wang Delu, the 66-year-old director of the Beijing Great Wall Strategic Research Institute, died on December 14. The 77-year-old former vice president and deputy editor-in-chief of “China Youth Daily” Zhou Zhichun passed away on December 8 in Beijing…

The official report of the death toll from the epidemic is very low, which is questioned

Recently, an epidemic has broken out in China, and the number of infected people has skyrocketed, especially in Beijing. Funeral parlors and crematoria in many places are full, and pharmacies have been robbed of antipyretics. But the official death toll from the virus is low.

The National Health and Medical Commission of the Communist Party of China announced the recent epidemic situation, saying that yesterday there were 2,722 new confirmed cases and 5 new deaths; 2 died the day before yesterday, and the recent 7 deaths were all from Beijing; public opinion strongly questioned the reliability of the official data.

Today, Wang Guiqiang, an expert from Peking University, explained at the press conference of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council of the Communist Party of China that the National Health and Medical Commission recently clarified the classification of death cases.

Lu Xi, an assistant professor at the National University of Singapore, told the United Daily News that at present, China has stopped carrying out nucleic acid testing for all citizens by administrative region, and has lost the way to monitor the epidemic situation. Reliability, “The number of officially reported cases per day is more than 2,000, but in fact it is almost the same if you add two zeros.”

Regarding the number of deaths from the epidemic in China, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said yesterday that considering the size of China‘s economy, the number of deaths from the epidemic in China is worrying for the rest of the world. The United States hopes that China can effectively respond to the local epidemic.

