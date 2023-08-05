Home » Another serious accident at work at Aurubis | > – News
News

Another serious accident at work at Aurubis | > – News

by admin
Another serious accident at work at Aurubis | > – News

Status: 08/05/2023 06:35 a.m

There was another accident at work at the copper producer Aurubis on Friday afternoon. A 53-year-old was crushed by a moving crane hook at a height of 25 meters on the company premises on the Müggenburg main dike on the Veddel. The man suffered life-threatening injuries. The State Criminal Police Office is now investigating how the accident happened. There was a serious accident at Aurubis in May: three employees aged 24, 49 and 53 died because of a nitrogen leak.

This topic in the program:

NDR 90.3 | 05.08.2023 | 6:30 a.m

See also  Facing the Delta strain, combining traditional Chinese and Western medicine, and combining traditional Chinese and Western medicine with good results—News—Science Net

You may also like

14 days without Cristhian David Solano Aponte –...

Panama Urges Help from Colombia as Migrant Crisis...

Gasoline in the country rises another $600 as...

503 Service Unavailable: Website Error Disrupts Access to...

Apparently a drone attack near the Crimean Bridge...

The transformative power of food production in Mauritius

Bahía Solano: they release a whale that had...

The Federal Agency for Civic Education is threatened...

Kaixian Spring Orange Basketball Team Triumphs in First...

National legislative: Towards the in-depth examination of all...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy