Another serious accident at work at Aurubis | > – News

There was another accident at work at the copper producer Aurubis on Friday afternoon. A 53-year-old was crushed by a moving crane hook at a height of 25 meters on the company premises on the Müggenburg main dike on the Veddel. The man suffered life-threatening injuries. The State Criminal Police Office is now investigating how the accident happened. There was a serious accident at Aurubis in May: three employees aged 24, 49 and 53 died because of a nitrogen leak.

